Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Gets Important News After Jalen Brunson Incident

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 NBA Finals have been a battle of strength and physicality from the very beginning. Game 3 at Madison Square Garden unfolded the story of Spurs playing like a team completely aware that a 0-3 hole was something they couldn’t afford at all.

Wembanyama delivered the message to everyone by attacking the basket with great energy and showing his impact on the floor.

Just 5 minutes left in the first quarter, Brunson was screening Wembanyama to free up Josh Hart. Wembanyama pushed him in the back of the neck, thus pushing him down.

Brunson got up and went face-to-face with Wembanya. They had their exchange, and the play continued. But the story is not over.

NBA to Review Victor Wembanyama Foul on Jalen Brunson From Game 3 of NBA Finals

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the league would be looking into the play. Per Stein:

“The NBA, as is customary, will today review Victor Wembanyama’s first-quarter foul on Jalen Brunson to determine whether any additional penalties (such as a retroactive flagrant foul) are assessed.”

The NBA, as is customary, will today review Victor Wembanyama’s first-quarter foul on Jalen Brunson to determine whether any additional penalties (such as a retroactive flagrant foul) are assessed. https://t.co/Yue9TrQMem — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 9, 2026

When asked about it postgame, Brunson kept it simple:

“Whatever you saw is what you saw.”

What a Retroactive Flagrant Foul Could Mean for the Spurs in NBA Finals

However, if the league upgrades the foul to a flagrant, Wembanyama would earn another flagrant foul point. Players are automatically suspended once they exceed three flagrant foul points in a postseason, meaning any future incidents could put him at risk of missing a game.

He was ejected earlier in the playoffs for an elbow to Naz Reid’s neck during the Timberwolves series. The league has already seen this side of him once, and that context does not disappear when they sit down to review the Brunson play.

The officiating picture in Game 3 was bigger than just that one moment though. Knicks coach Mike Brown pointed to a massive free-throw gap after the loss, with the Spurs shooting 24 free throws in the second half compared to just eight for New York.

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also got a flagrant foul on himself in the third quarter on a defensive closing out situation with Julian Champagnie, who made a four-point play from the foul. The Spurs cut the lead to one and never looked back.The

Knicks still held a 2-1 lead in the series going into Game 4. The basketball world shouldn’t have to wait long to know whether Wembanyama steps onto the court clean or with a flagrant point already on his record, as the league will make the decision before the next game.