Spurs Facing Brutal Reality as Victor Wembanyama Opens Up on Injuries

The San Antonio Spurs are down 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury situation in their backcourt is making a hard series even harder. Victor Wembanyama is doing everything he can, but he cannot do it alone forever.

After Game 3, a 123-108 loss at home, Wembanyama spoke in the postgame press conference.

A clip shared by the X account @ohnohedidnt24 captured him opening up about De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, both of whom are dealing with injuries that have limited their availability in this series.

Victor Wembanyama Speaks on Fox and Harper’s Health

“It pains me to see them in pain. I trust that they’re going to be healthy soon and come back. They should take care of their health. Like we did game 1, we’re gonna have their back.”

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ sentence really matters when you consider what the Spurs don’t have. Fox initially injured his right ankle during the Minnesota series, he still managed to play but unfortunately, he aggravated the injury again in Game 6, which led to him being absent in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.

On the other hand, Harper, who was arguably San Antonio’s second-best player in Game 1 with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven steals, got a right adductor strain in Game 2 and was later marked available for Game 3.

Fox​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ made his comeback in the third match and scored 15 points for the Spurs. Unfortunately, Lu Dort ended up twisting his ankle in the last moments of the game, and he was again on the sidelines in pain quite visibly.

Harper was on the floor despite his injury, but it was obvious that he was not at his best. With both the guards far from their best, the whole offense was once again entirely dependent on Wembanyama and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Castle.

Spurs Need More Than Wembanyama to Even the Series in Game 4

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been carrying that load as good as anyone could. Wembanyama scored 41 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in the Game 1 victory and then posted 21 points and 17 rebounds in Game 2. In Game 3, he dropped 26 on 8-of-15 shooting, but pulled down only four rebounds as the Thunder’s bench, which outscored San Antonio’s 55-16, slowly strangled the game.

The Spurs started Game 3 with a 15-0 run. They still ended up losing by 15. OKC just kept pushing and without full strength Fox and Harper to share the playmaking load, the Spurs really had no answer once the Thunder figured them out in the second ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌half.

Game 4 is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, back in San Antonio. Both Fox and Harper are expected to be monitored again heading into that game, with no guarantees either suits up healthy.

Wembanyama’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ post-match statement was clear: he trusts his teammates and he doesn’t attribute the injuries to being a factor. But the Spurs are one game away from a 3-1 hole against the reigning champions, and belief alone will not be enough if Fox and Harper cannot give them something real in Game 4.