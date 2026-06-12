Fresh Controversy Creates Headache for Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have been one for the ages.

Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ generational superstar, has found himself at the center of a growing off-court storm, as a viral video claims a family was kicked out of their hotel suite simply for wishing him good luck before Game 4.

A Family Claims They Were Removed From the Hotel Because of Victor Wembanyama

A video circulating across social media shows a man, dressed in full Knicks gear, alongside his children and friends, making a startling claim about his experience at a hotel where the Spurs were reportedly staying during the NBA Finals.

According to the fan’s unverified account, the incident began when the group encountered Wembanyama in the hallway, which he claims had only two suites.

“Just so happens that they put Victor Wembanyama on the same floor as us at the Ritz-Carlton Nomad. There’s only two suites on this floor,” the man says in the video.

He claims the brief encounter had catastrophic consequences; hotel security reportedly arrived at their room without warning and demanded they leave. Per the fan:

“We just got kicked out of….because Victor Wembanyama had us removed from the hotel because we said ‘Good luck tonight’ and we’re wearing Knicks gear.”

It is important to note that this account has not been independently verified. Neither Wembanyama, his camp, nor the hotel has publicly confirmed the fan’s version of events.

The man adds, “A nine-year-old and an 11-year-old just got kicked out of supposedly one of the best hotels in all of New York City because we saw Victor Wembanyama and we said, ‘Good luck tonight, big guy.'”

Why Wembanyama Has Become the Villain of This NBA Finals

Whether​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ or not the hotel story is fully true, it has come at the worst possible moment for Wembanyama’s reputation in New York and it has only made louder an already existing narrative.

The Spurs young player has been the main figure in a lot of controversy during this Finals series, and New York fans have already made up their minds: Wemby is the bad guy.

To me, this is a very interesting turnaround. Wembanyama had been universally adored at one point – the basketball alien that everybody wanted to support.

But there are many cases in sports history of stars who become the enemy as soon as they stand in the way of a city that is passionately hoping for a championship. New York is a city that never forgets, and each time a slight to them is perceived, it only adds to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fire.