Video: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off Weirdest Flop of the Playoffs

Victor Wembanyama built his image around “pure and ethical basketball.” In Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he may have put that reputation on the floor.

It happened early in the first quarter at Target Center, caught on video and posted to X by @BrickCenter_.

Julius Randle went up near the paint, the two came together on the rebound, and Randle made what looked like minimal contact. Wemby went down hard. The Spurs were leading 20-11 at the time, up 3-2 in the series.

Now here is where it gets funny. Back in December 2025, Wembanyama described San Antonio’s basketball as “pure and ethical,” a line most people read as a shot at the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have a reputation for drawing fouls and flopping. He already took a hit to that image in Game 4, when he elbowed Naz Reid in the neck and got ejected. This flop did not help.

Fans React to Wembanyama Flop in Game 6

The internet did not hold back. Within minutes of the clip going up, fans on X were ripping into Wembanyama with everything from jokes to flat-out outrage.

One fan called out directly: “Most obvious flop I seen”

Another connected it to the Game 4 elbow: “Lost his ethical badge after the elbow and says f it I’ll be unethical anyways”

One kept it short and brutal: “The dude legit jumped 🤣😭”

Another brought in a surprising comparison: “Bro’s literally a disciple of SGA🤣”

One aimed straight at the Spurs brand: “@SpursCulture this ethical hoops?”

Another went theatrical: “Wemby is jumping out of imaginary airplanes! You’re a 🤡”

One gave it the highest honor: “This should absolutely win an academy award for the best flop ever”

Another kept it straightforward: “That’s blatantly a flop he touched him lol”

One had one word of advice: “Have some shame Wemby 🙄”

And another wrapped it up: “😂 Wemby an underrated flopper”

What the Spurs Face if They Close Out Game 6

Though​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the flop won’t alter the series, San Antonio simply grabbed a big lead at the end of the first quarter signaling that they came to play on Minnesota’s court.

As the Spurs win Game 6, the Finals will be where the Thunder awaits having swatted the Suns and the Lakers without losing a game for an 8-0 postseason. Game 1 would tip off as early as May 18.

That Spurs-Thunder matchup would be must-watch TV. Wembanyama versus Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the “ethical basketball” guy versus the team he was indirectly calling unethical.

The Spurs actually went 4-1 against OKC in the regular season, so San Antonio has reason to believe they can compete, even against a team that just went 8-0 through two playoff rounds.