Spurs Fans Are Eyeing Viral 7’4″ Prospect From India as Wemby’s Future Rival

India​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has pretty much been off the map when talking about NBA-caliber big men. The country has produced world-class cricket players, badminton stars, and chess grandmasters, but a 7-foot basketball player? That’s uncharted ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌territory.

That changed recently when a video out of a Courtside Camp went massively viral. A 7’4″ teenager from Punjab was doing things on the court that most bigs twice his age still can’t, and people noticed fast.

Jagmeet Singh is 18 years old, born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and listed at 7’4″ for the Class of 2027. For context, Victor Wembanyama is also 7’4″ with an 8-foot wingspan, leads the league in blocks, and just won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

He’s 22, and the NBA world already calls him generational. Singh is four years younger and still in high school. The comparison is premature, but nobody told the internet that.

What makes Singh turn heads isn’t just the height. It’s the coordination. For a teenager standing 7’4″, he moves with a level of fluidity that doesn’t usually come until much later in development. That’s the part that actually makes people stop scrolling.

“Indian Wemby”: How Fans Reacted to Jagmeet Singh’s Viral Courtside Camp Clip

One fan said it directly: “They got Wembanyama, but we got Jagmeet Singh”

Another went a step further: “He will make Wemby look like a kid in a few years”

One fan imagined the future: “Him and wemby in 5 years”

A short but sharp reaction: “Indian Wemby?!”

One user dismissed Wemby entirely: “Wemby WHO??”

A Spurs-specific joke emerged: “Some nba team gonna get Indian wemby, spurs fc shaking right now”

The GTA 6 joke came back around: “Indian Wemby before GTA 6”

Another fan gave him a regional label: “PUNJAB Wemby!”

And one went creative with the wordplay: “Vikram Wembanaiyan Dude is nice, surprised how coordinated he is for a big.”

What’s Next for Jagmeet Singh and India Basketball

Singh was previously associated with Don Bosco Institute, and NBA Draft Room has him projected as a possible second-round pick in the 2028 or 2029 NBA Draft. That’s two to three years away, and there’s still a lot of basketball to be played between now and then.

India has never had a player reach the NBA through a traditional high school-to-draft pipeline. Singh is still early in that process, but the attention he’s getting now at 18 is the kind that programs and agents start to act on quickly.

The “Indian Wemby” label will follow him, fairly or not. It comes with pressure, but it also comes with visibility that most international prospects never get this early. Singh has earned the attention. Whether the game catches up to the hype is what the next few years will answer.