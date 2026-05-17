Spurs Receive Strong Warning From NBA Legend Before Thunder Series

NBA fans are very much on the edge of their seats as the 2026 Western Conference finals get ready to tip off.

For many, the headlining matchup is here.

The defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action to defend their crown as they face the surging San Antonio Spurs, who have upset most predictions all season.

Oklahoma City enters unbeaten in the postseason at 8-0, while San Antonio has dropped a few games. But the wide belief is that these two are the best remaining teams in the playoffs. This series also marks the first matchup since 2017 between two teams that each won 60 or more games in the regular season.

While both teams may be flying high right now, Seattle SuperSonics icon Gary Payton has a strong message for the young Spurs ahead of the series.

“The thing that they got over everybody is all 10 of them dudes come in and play D,” Payton said of the Thunder. “And they don’t let off. … That’s why it’s so hard to beat this team.”

Payton Acknowledges Spurs Matchup Well, But…

Many NBA fans agree the Thunder and the Spurs mirror each other. Both teams hang their hats on the defensive end but are no slouches offensively.

Although Payton believes the Spurs’ personnel is strong enough to hang with the Thunder, he knows playoff basketball is a different animal.

“They [beat the Thunder] 4-1 in the regular season,” Payton expressed, “but this ain’t the regular season. Now this is [the] playoffs. So we gotta see what happens. But I still think that’ll be a good matchup because I think both of them teams will play D.”

Payton, a one-time NBA champion and one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, knows a thing or two about playoff basketball and what it takes to compete at the highest level.

The Hall of Famer battled wars against the dynastic Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. If there was no Jordan in his way, Payton might have been a multi-time champion in his prime with the SuperSonics.

As an NBA legend who will always appreciate watching stifling defense in today’s offense-first league, Payton will enjoy watching the Thunder versus the Spurs.

San Antonio Recognizes Challenge at Hand

The Spurs are young and haven’t faced a test like the Thunder yet, but they are wise enough to know postseason basketball against the defending champs is an entirely gargantuan task.

“It’s going to be a hard-fought series [against the Thunder], very physical, two teams with high aspirations,” opined Spurs guard Stephon Castle, who recorded 32 points and five 3-pointers in the series-clinching win over the Timberwolves on Friday. “They’re playing really well right now. We’re playing really well right now. We’re in each other’s way of going to the finals, so I think it’ll be a good series.

Believe the Thunder are already a juggernaut? Well, think again.

Because they’ve been doing all the above without Jalen Williams, one of only two players a season ago to make both the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams. Talk about a rare talent.

Yet the Thunder sit here with an 8-0 record in the playoffs.

Is Williams going to play in Game 1? That won’t be revealed until Sunday evening, but Williams himself announced an update that should have Thunder fans buzzing with excitement.

“It’s good that I haven’t had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all,” Williams said in a YouTube video published earlier this week. … I’m about to go into another series healthy.”

Two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will play host to the Spurs in Game 1 on Monday night.





