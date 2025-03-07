Spurs’ Wembanyama Joins Spurs to Support Fox

In the midst of treatment, San Antonio Spurs center, Victor Wembanyama, joined the team on a road trip to support guard and teammate, De’Aaron Fox.

Wembanyama, who is set to miss the rest of the season with deep vein thrombosis, boarded the team plane for Fox’s return to his former team, the Sacramento Kings. Fox, who formally requested a trade in January, makes his first return to Sacramento tonight.

Teammates were excited to see Wembanyama, but, as Fox noted, there is more to go in recovery to get their teammate back:

“What he’s going through is definitely tough. For us, we just want him to be healthy. We want him to be healthy enough to be able to get on a plane to be able to support us as a team. That’s what he wants to do anyway.”

Wembanyama was diagnosed with blood clots in his shoulder days after the NBA All-Star break, which left him sidelined for the remainder of the season. This was a major blow to San Antonio, who looked to make a playoff push with the second-year star. Wembanyama, 21, was showcasing one of the best seasons in recent memory, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game in what was a surefire All-NBA campaign and was a lock for Defensive Player of the Year.

While the injury timing was bad new for the Spurs, Wembanyama is expected to make a full recovery and will join Fox next season as the Spurs solidify their core around the two. Wembanyama’s rare blend of shooting and size will pair greatly with the speed and playmaking from Fox.

The Spurs will play Sacramento tonight at 10 PM Eastern.