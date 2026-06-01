Spurs Hit With Unexpected Bad News For NBA Finals vs. Knicks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ San Antonio Spurs reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 when they defeated the champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a very difficult seven-game series.

Victor Wembanyama played a leading role throughout, and the city is excited. However, not everything is going as planned for Game 1.

The New York Knicks eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games, then had nine days to rest before the Finals. Now that Game 1 will take place on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center, someone well-known in a Knicks jersey, and he is very familiar with the Spurs, too, which San Antonio might not be very happy about.

Jeremy Sochan Is Ready to Spill the Secrets on Wembanyama

Jeremy Sochan spent the first three years of his NBA career in San Antonio. He practiced with Wembanyama daily, knew his habits, and studied his tendencies up close.

The Spurs waived him earlier this season, and he eventually signed with the Knicks.

Sochan made it clear to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post that he is going to be useful, on the court or off it.

“Whether I’m playing or not, it’s important to feed all the information I have. And I think I know quite a lot.”

That alone should have San Antonio paying attention. But he did not stop there. He went into real detail about how to wear Wembanyama down.

“Being that tall he gets tired… Give him different looks and (not beat him up but) be very physical, and make him run. And he’s gonna get tired, he’s gonna have to take some plays off in my opinion.”

What the Knicks Can Actually Do With This Intel

These​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ aren’t just empty phrases. Wembanyama dominated the Western Conference Finals with averages of 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and was honored as series MVP. He could easily be considered the top player of this playoff run. The Knicks must devise a targeted strategy to counteract him.

Sochan’s suggestion aligns with the data. Wembanyama was on the court for more than 42 minutes in the crucial Game 7 against OKC. Besides, heavy workloads throughout an extended series might get a little wearying.

Forcing the Knicks to make him chase the ball, demanding him to get in a physical battle, and constantly altering his look can gradually diminish his stamina towards the end of the games.

That is easier said than done, though. The Knicks have two options to guard him: use Karl-Anthony Towns for size or lean on the more physical OG Anunoby. Towns held up in one-on-one situations during the regular season, but his foul trouble could be a real problem if he is asked to shadow Wembanyama for long stretches. Either way, New York will need bodies.

That is where the Robinson situation becomes a real concern. Backup center Mitchell Robinson is heading into the Finals after surgery on a fractured right pinky, planning to play through it with a brace. He is the Knicks’ best option for physical, rim-protecting minutes behind Towns, and if he is even slightly limited, San Antonio could exploit that depth problem all series long.

The Spurs have every edge on paper. But having a guy in the opposing locker room who practiced with your best player for three years, and is openly handing over a game plan, is not something you can brush off. San Antonio will need Wembanyama to be Wembanyama from tip-off.