Spurs Announce Game 2 Starting Lineup Vs Thunder After Dylan Harper News

The San Antonio Spurs are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night after a thrilling double-overtime matchup in Game 1.

The Spurs have a 1-0 series lead and hope to make that a 2-0 lead in Game 2, but after a final De’Aaron Fox injury update, the team won’t have their usual starting point guard.

Fox missed Game 1 with an ankle sprain he picked up in San Antonio’s last series, subsequently elevating Dylan Harper to the starting lineup, resulting in a historic breakout performance for the rookie. The first-year guard also named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First-Team just before Game 2.

Now, heading into Game 2, the Spurs’ starting lineup and final injury report were confirmed just before tipoff against the Thunder.

Spurs Starting Lineup For Game 2 Vs Thunder

In a pregame social media post, the Spurs’ starters were announced.

Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama were all named to the starting lineup by head coach Mitch Johnson and his staff.

Outside of Harper, this is the typical starting five the Spurs have used all season when healthy, and it’s been a group that has seen immense success for them this season.

However, with Fox out, Harper now gets the start for the second game in a row, but more on him in a minute.

For the time being, San Antonio is without Fox, who missed Game 1 and was questionable heading into Game 2. He was seen at shootaround, and Johnson told reporters he would be a game-time decision.

However, the Spurs’ usual starting point guard was then ruled out for the second game in a row with the ankle injury.

“Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox is expected to miss his second consecutive contest in Game 2 tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right high ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania wrote in a post on X, confirming the news of a final Fox injury update.

Dylan Harper All-Rookie Team, Starting Lineup News Emerges After De’Aaron Fox Injury Update

Harper is now in the Spurs’ starting lineup for the second game in a row, coming off a historic performance in Game 1 that put him alongside some of the greatest players in NBA history.

He finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals in San Antonio’s win to open the series against the Thunder.

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“(Dylan Harper) became the second rookie with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a playoff game since steals were first recorded in 1973-74, joining Magic Johnson (1980),” Jeff Zillgitt wrote for NBA.com. “In the past 46 seasons, just three players have posted those stats in a conference finals game: Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Harper, according to basketball-reference.com.”

Harper had only started in four games for the Spurs before he was put in the starting lineup over Fox in Game 1. However, San Antonio is undefeated when Harper starts games, and they hope to keep that trend alive in Game 2 against the Thunder.

News of Harper being back in the starting lineup comes directly after he was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First-Team.

“2025-2026 NBA All-Rookie teams: First team: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, Cedric Coward,” Charania wrote on X. “Second team: Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears, Collin Murray-Boyles, Maxime Raynaud, Derik Queen.”

Now, Harper hopes to keep his rookie season success alive, as he’s back in the Spurs’ starting lineup for the second game in a row.

Spurs vs Thunder Game 2 tips off at 7:30 pm CST on Wednesday, May 20, live on NBC and Peacock.