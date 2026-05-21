Stephon Castle Shares Honest Reaction to His Turnover Woes vs Thunder

It has been a rough series for Stephon Castle in terms of turnovers. Castle has committed 20 turnovers in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking to reporters after the Spurs’ 122-113 loss in Game 2, Castle was asked about his high turnover rate against the Thunder. The second-year guard had 11 turnovers in Game 1 and followed it up by adding nine to his total in Game 2.

“I think it’s more personal on my end, just really speeding myself up, not allowing our screeners to get hits,” Castle said, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “So it’s putting me in a position where I have to play fast or my screener might get an offensive foul. I put us at a disadvantage to start.”

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To be fair to Castle, he has been hounded by the best perimeter defensive corps in the NBA. Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are putting on the pressure at every possession.

According to NBA statistician Keerthika Uthayakumar, Castle’s 20 turnovers in Games 1 and 2 are the most in any two-game span in the history of the postseason since the stat was recorded back in 1968.

The good news for the Spurs is that they are letting Castle grow into his role, especially with De’Aaron Fox still injured. He has to learn how to stay patient, more so than ever, after Dylan Harper went down with an injury in Game 2.

Mitch Johnson on Stephon Castle Turnovers

In his postgame media availability on Wednesday, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was asked about Stephon Castle’s turnover problems. Johnson wasn’t worried about his star guard’s decision-making, explaining how it’s a positive on their end despite the result.

“He’s a warrior, he’s out there giving all he’s got,” Johnson said, via Sports Illustrated. “I think that when he doesn’t pass the ball earlier and misses teammates, it’s out of him being competitive and trying to make a play and be aggressive.”

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While the turnovers aren’t pretty, Castle has been producing on both ends for the Spurs. He’s averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the first two games. He also has done a wonderful job against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander despite the reigning back-to-back MVP getting back in his rhythm in Game 2.

What’s Next For The Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs still have homecourt advantage heading into Game 3 on Saturday night at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs have an opportunity to take control of the series if they can win both games on their home floor.

However, it’s going to be a tall task for the Spurs, especially if De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are ruled out due to injuries. Fox has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, while Harper exited Game 2 in the third quarter in what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

It’s up to Stephon Castle to take his game to the next level, while other players like Devin Vassell, Carter Bryant, Jordan McLaughlin and Lindy Waters III could get increased roles if Fox and Harper aren’t cleared to return for Game 3.