Spurs Stephon Castle Goes Viral For Bold Knicks NBA Finals Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs finally got a win against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals in Game 3, and while they are still down 2-0 in the series, second-year guard Stephon Castle isn’t worried.

Castle had a standout performance in Game 3, recording 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the four-point win as the Spurs crashed what was one of the most notable and important games in recent Knicks’ playoff history in Madison Square Garden.

After squeaking by in Game 3 with the help of Castle, Victor Wembanyama, and the rest of the roster, San Antonio now has a bit of momentum on their side heading into Game 4. While they are still down in the series, Castle recently went viral for a bold prediction on what will happen in the rest of the Finals.

Spurs Stephon Castle Goes Viral For NBA Finals Prediction After Game 3 Win

Following the Spurs’ four-point win over the Knicks in Game 3, Castle spoke with Malika Andrews of ESPN in an interview, and when asked about his prediction for the rest of the Finals, his response went viral.

In the interview shown on NBA Today on Tuesday, Castle predicted the Spurs to win the next three games of the series, which would mean they would clinch the title and hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in Madison Square Garden in Game 6.