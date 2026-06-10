Spurs Stephon Castle Goes Viral For Bold Knicks NBA Finals Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs finally got a win against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals in Game 3, and while they are still down 2-0 in the series, second-year guard Stephon Castle isn’t worried.
Castle had a standout performance in Game 3, recording 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the four-point win as the Spurs crashed what was one of the most notable and important games in recent Knicks’ playoff history in Madison Square Garden.
After squeaking by in Game 3 with the help of Castle, Victor Wembanyama, and the rest of the roster, San Antonio now has a bit of momentum on their side heading into Game 4. While they are still down in the series, Castle recently went viral for a bold prediction on what will happen in the rest of the Finals.
Spurs Stephon Castle Goes Viral For NBA Finals Prediction After Game 3 Win
Following the Spurs’ four-point win over the Knicks in Game 3, Castle spoke with Malika Andrews of ESPN in an interview, and when asked about his prediction for the rest of the Finals, his response went viral.
In the interview shown on NBA Today on Tuesday, Castle predicted the Spurs to win the next three games of the series, which would mean they would clinch the title and hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in Madison Square Garden in Game 6.
“I expect us to win the next three,” Castle said. “Us just taking it game by game, quarter by quarter and trying to walk this thing down. Like I said, those first two games really hurt and I feel like it was an eye opener for us. We don’t want it to be that way, we want to punch first and be on the front foot. But that’s the reality of it now. Just trying to take it game by game. We definitely expect to come into tomorrow and come out of here with a win.”
One account on X, Oh No He Didn’t, reposted the clip of Castle’s NBA Finals prediction, which now has nearly two million views in less than 24 hours. It makes sense that he feels his team will fully overcome the two-game deficit to the Knicks, but his bold claim caught the attention of some fans in the replies.
“he’s got that rookie confidence that’s either genius or delusional,” one user wrote.
“He better say they expect to win the next 3 games. Whether that’s realistic or not you need to be positive,” another user said.
“This dude may end up a hall of famer. He has the right attitude and I love his mindset,” one fan proclaimed.
Castle and the Spurs have a tough test ahead, and before Game 4, they are still underdogs in the series.
Castle In The NBA Finals So Far
Castle, in just his second season in the NBA, had a slow start to the Finals against the Knicks, but as mentioned, put together a strong performance in Game 3 to help the Spurs grab their first win in the series.
Through the first three games, Castle is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, and four assists on 45.6/35.7/75 shooting splits. He scored 17 points in Game 1 and just 14 in Game 2, but he’s limited his turnovers compared to his historically bad numbers in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Castle is still young and the Spurs haven’t yet trusted him to be their lead ball-handler, but overall, they’ve gotten some strong showing from the second-year guard, even if it doesn’t all show up on the statsheet.
Castle has been the main defender against Jalen Brunson of the Knicks, holding him to just 37% shooting in the series so far. After guarding two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the previous series, Castle has given Brunson issues, and while New York’s lead player has scored at a high clip, his efficiency is nowhere near what he was averaging in the regular season and the team’s three previous playoff matchups.
When asked about Castle, Wembanyama had only good things to say about his teammate. Speaking after the Spurs’ Game 3 win, the French center proclaimed his backcourt teammate’s maturity level was top-notch.
“He might be the most mature player on our team, and he’s nowhere near the oldest, and he’s been in big games before,” Wembanyama said of Castle after Game 3. “He’s been in big games before the NBA. I’m not surprised by this, and he’s shown over and over again that he’s capable and that we are right to put our trust in him.”
Though still early in his career, Castle has shown signs of being a high-level player for the next decade-plus. He might still have a bit of room for improvement in the rest of the series against the Knicks, but so far, he’s done his job.
Castle went viral for predicting the Spurs would win the next three games in the Finals. If he’s right, it will go down as one of the most notable quotes from this series, and as throughout the entire season, even when in a corner, this San Antonio team can’t be counted out, making his bold take not too surprising.
Spurs Stephon Castle Goes Viral For Bold Knicks NBA Finals Prediction