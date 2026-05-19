Spurs Issue Stern Warning For NBA After Outstanding Game 1 Vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs may have announced their arrival at the top of the NBA after a scintillating performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night against the OKC Thunder. In the game, the Spurs escaped in double overtime with their young core showing off, led by Victor Wembanyama.

Following the terrific victory, Spurs guard Devin Vassell issued a stern warning to the entire league about the team’s core. According to him, the NBA should be afraid of what the Spurs would be capable of because of their youth.

“The league is in trouble for a very long time,” Vasell said.

He may be right as the Spurs boast one of, if not the, young core in the NBA today, made up of Wembanyama (22), Dylan Harper (20), and Stephon Castle (21).

Their supporting cast, such as De’Aaron Fox (28), Vassell (25), Keldon Johnson (26), Julian Champagnie (24), and Carter Bryant (20), has also proven to be capable contributors on both ends of the floor.

They are also coached by the 39-year-old Mitch Johnson, an energetic mentor who is a disciple of NBA coaching great Gregg Popovich.

Their ceiling would be determined by how far Wembanyama would reach in his career. Wemby is already a Defensive Player of the Year winner and an MVP candidate.

Game 1 could be his first-ever defining moment as he put up 41 points and 24 rebounds, dominating the floor on both ends to carry the Spurs to a monumental victory over the defending champions Thunder, whose star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was given his second straight MVP trophy before the game.

Victor Wembanyama Expresses Confidence For the Spurs in Quest For First NBA Championship

Victor Wembanyama made the Spurs’ championship aspirations a priority in their playoff run. After Game 1, Wembanyama reaffirmed that the Spurs have arrived among the pinnacle teams of the NBA and that they are willing to absorb anything just to reach the promised land.

“The message would be that we as a team are ready to go in any environment. In any place against anybody,” Wemby said via The Athletic. ”And even though we still got a lot to learn, our effort should be over anybody else’s. And tonight we were relentless.”

“And as I said, yes, it takes a toll. But we will rest in July.”

For now, the Spurs must not let themselves get too high over their Game 1 victory. The Thunder remains a vital threat for them.

OKC was in the same predicament last year as they are now. When they won the championship in 2025, they lost two Game 1s—first in the second round and another in the NBA Finals—en route to winning the title in June.

Spurs Undeniably Have The Thunder’s Number

After the Game 1 victory, the Spurs are now 1-5 against the Thunder this season, including their five meetings in the regular season.

The Spurs’ West Finals victory also serves as the Thunder only loss so far in the playoffs, after sweeping their first two series against the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers.

Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday, May 20, still in Oklahoma City.