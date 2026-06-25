Spurs Receive Surprising Report About Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade

The San Antonio Spurs are still fresh off of a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Despite dominating most of the series, the Spurs allowed the Knicks to come back time after time.

Heading into the offseason, it is clear that the team needs more help. There is still work to do to build out a championship roster around star center Victor Wembanyama.

Keeping that in mind, there are quite a few avenues for San Antonio to explore when it comes to building that roster.

One potential option could be to pursue a trade that would reunite the Spurs with former franchise face Kawhi Leonard. He might be available this offseason, although the Los Angeles Clippers have been resistant to the idea of dealing him.

That being said, a new update has been shared that suggests a reunion with San Antonio might not be too far-fetched for Leonard.

Spurs Get Major New Update on Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade

According to a new report from longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Spurs are one of the two teams that Leonard would be open to an extension with. He noted that the other team was the Toronto Raptors, who Leonard also won a championship with.

“Sources close to the situation tell The Stein Line that, when it comes to potential trade talks, there are only two other teams that Leonard would consider signing an extension with: The two teams he played for before becoming a Clipper,” Stein wrote. “Toronto and San Antonio.”

He continued on, revealing more about whether or not San Antonio would have interest in a Leonard reunion.

“It is not yet clear how the Spurs would receive the idea of a reunion with Leonard given the manner in which they are flourishing in the Victor Wembanyama Era … on top of the sides infamously messy parting in the summer of 2018.”

Stein did note that the Raptors seem to be very interested in acquiring Leonard from Los Angeles.

“Yet sources insist that the Raptors have genuine interest in bringing Leonard back to Canada.”

Kawhi Leonard Could Be the Missing Piece in San Antonio

Even at 34 years old, Leonard has been playing some of the best basketball of his NBA career.

Last season with the Clippers, he played in 65 games. He averaged 27.9 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, while also shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from three-point range.

Adding that kind of production alongside of Wembanyama might be enough to put the Spurs over the top. His experience alone would have been extremely valuable for the young team during the NBA Finals this season.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about Leonard’s future. Whether or not San Antonio will get involved in trade discussions remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the longtime star is interested in playing for the Spurs again.