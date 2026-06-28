Spurs Target Explosive Lob Threat Alongside Victor Wembanyama: Report

The San Antonio Spurs could be adding a lob threat alongside Victor Wembanyama in the front court. According to ClutchPoints’ resident NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Spurs have interest in getting John Collins from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Siegel reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves’ desire to have Collins has now melted, leaving the Spurs and the Chicago Bulls as potential landing spots for Collins, who is now an unrestricted free agent after completing his five-year, $125 million contract.

“There has been some talk of Collins being linked to the Timberwolves, but after trading for LaMelo, Minnesota won’t be able to offer the recent LA Clippers forward what other teams can,” Siegel reported. “Sources say the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs are two prominent teams frequently mentioned among league circles as suitors for Collins.”

What Would John Collins Bring To The Spurs?

Collins is hypothetically a solid fit for the Spurs. He can enter the team and find himself a prominent role as a possible starting power forward alongside Wembanyama.

He could receive lobs from the likes of De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, while adding size and length in the paint for the Spurs.

His defense is also on par with the Spurs’ defensive identity as he can play against versatile wings and post-up bigs, alleviating pressure from Wembanyama, the team’s premier rim protector.

Throughout the playoffs, the Spurs played a relatively small starting lineup made up of Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox at guard, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie at forward, and Victor Wembanyama at center.

With the Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 55.2% from the field across 69 games during the 2025-26 NBA regular season. He also shot 36.9% from the 3-point line. However, the Clippers did not play in the playoffs.

Collins would also bring some playoff experience for the Spurs, having played in the Eastern Conference Finals when he was still playing for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021.

John Collins’s Superstar Teammate With Clippers Is Another Possible Target For The Spurs

The Spurs could also be reuniting with their former franchise player Kawhi Leonard, who played with John Collins with the LA Clippers.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks floated this idea, saying that Leonard’s former teams are monitoring his situation with the Clippers.

Leonard is entering the final year of his contract, set to earn $50.3 million for the 2026-27 season. He is extension-eligible, but his future has been bleak as many believed the Clippers are looking to pivot to a younger roster.

“Extension eligible, he’s got two years left. I mean, I think there’s a lot of playoff teams keeping an eye on what happens with Kawhi Leonard,” he said.

“Maybe his former teams,” he said when asked about the likely interested teams for Leonard.

Leonard helped the Spurs win the 2014 NBA championship, winning the NBA Finals MVP back then.

The Spurs have young assets to trade for Leonard. It will only come down to how many assets the Spurs could give up to bring back a former franchise star.