Thunder vs Spurs Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free Live Updates and Score

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are headed into a massive Game 7 with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Oklahoma City returns home to Paycom Center after the Spurs crushed Game 6 to force a winner-take-all showdown. The matchup now feels like a true toss-up, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama carrying the pressure for their teams.

Where To Watch Thunder vs Spurs

For streaming, NBA.com lists Game 7 on NBC and Peacock, with the tip set for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City TV / Stream: NBC and Peacock

For free live play-by-play style updates, ESPN’s game page is the easiest public option, with live coverage, score, highlights and updated stats. That makes it a solid second screen while the game is on.

Thunder Vs Spurs Match Preview, Injury Report And Favorites

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ series is tied at 3-3 following San Antonio’s 118-91 win in Game 6, which completely changed the tone of the series.

Up till then, Oklahoma City had at times taken control of the series, and the Thunder still enjoy the last game at home. According to ESPN, OKC is a 3.5-point favorite, consistent with its 64-18 record and 34-8 home record.

The major injury development is that Jalen Williams will be out for Game 7 for the Thunder. NBA’s latest injury report also reveals that Ajay Mitchell and Thomas Sorber are not available for Oklahoma City.

Consequently, this adds to the responsibility of Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the squad to generate the offense and pace the game.

However, the Spurs are always a threat because Victor Wembanyama has carried the team through the series with an average of 28.2 points and 11.5 rebounds.

We can expect a close, intense game that could be decided by the last shots, rebounds, and mental toughness under ‍‌pressure.

Referee Crew Draws Attention Ahead Of Winner-Take-All Game 7

Another​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ big subplot for the Game 7 is who the referees will be. As per reports that the NBA has sent Marc Davis as the crew chief for the game, John Goble is the referee, Josh Tiven is the umpire and Mitchell Ervin is the alternate for the Thunder versus Spurs.

Davis is a 28-year veteran, Goble 19 years, Tiven 16 years, and Ervin 11 years, thus giving the league a very experienced group of officials for a playoff game where the winner takes it all.