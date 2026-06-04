San Antonio Spurs Legend Tim Duncan Now Back in NBA Finals Spotlight

Tim Duncan is not walking through that door for the San Antonio Spurs as a player, but the franchise icon is back in the NBA Finals conversation.

With the Spurs hosting the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center, Duncan’s championship résumé has become part of the backdrop again. The Spurs are back on the league’s biggest stage for the first time since 2014, the last season Duncan helped San Antonio win a title.

Duncan is the standard every modern Spurs star is measured against, and Victor Wembanyama’s first Finals run has naturally brought the comparison back into view. Duncan was also a No. 1 pick, a franchise cornerstone and the face of a Spurs era that turned San Antonio into one of the NBA’s model organizations.

Duncan, now 50, was born on April 25, 1976

in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He played at a height of 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds. He attended Wake Forest before the Spurs selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NBA draft.

Duncan played his entire NBA career with San Antonio from 1997 to 2016. He later served as a Spurs assistant coach during the 2019-20 season, but his larger place in franchise history is obvious: every Spurs championship banner includes him.

The timing is why Duncan’s name is surfacing again. The 2026 NBA Finals opened June 3 in San Antonio, with the Knicks visiting the Spurs in Game 1. For longtime Spurs fans, it is impossible to see San Antonio back in the Finals without thinking of Duncan’s era.

Tim Duncan Rings/Championships, Including 1999 Spurs-Knicks

Duncan won five NBA championships with the Spurs: 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. Britannica credits Duncan with leading San Antonio to those five titles.

His first title came in 1999, when San Antonio defeated the Knicks in the NBA Finals. That history adds another layer to the current matchup. The 2026 Finals are not just Spurs versus Knicks; they are also a rematch of the series that delivered San Antonio its first NBA championship.

Duncan’s five rings are central to his case as one of the greatest players in NBA history. He was the constant through multiple versions of the Spurs: the early “Twin Towers” years with David Robinson, the prime championship core with Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili, and the 2014 team that overwhelmed the Miami Heat with ball movement and depth.

That sustained winning is what separates Duncan from many other all-time greats. He was not just great for a short peak. He remained the foundation of San Antonio’s identity for nearly two decades.

Tim Duncan Stats

Duncan’s career numbers reflect the same consistency that defined his reputation.

NBA.com lists Duncan’s career averages at 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Basketball-Reference lists his career totals at 26,496 points, 15,091 rebounds, 4,225 assists and 3,020 blocks over 1,392 regular-season games.

Those stats only tell part of the story. Duncan was a two-way anchor, a low-post scorer, a rebounder, a passer from the elbows and one of the most reliable defensive big men of his era. The Hall of Fame credits him with 10 All-NBA First Team selections and eight All-Defensive First Team selections.

His résumé also includes two NBA MVP awards, three NBA Finals MVP awards, 15 All-Star selections and a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. The Spurs retired his No. 21 jersey, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

For Spurs fans watching this Finals run, Duncan’s legacy is not just a history lesson. It is the measuring stick.

Wembanyama’s era is still being built. Duncan’s era is already complete: five championships, one franchise, 19 seasons and a standard that still shapes how San Antonio basketball is discussed today.