Spurs Trade Idea Moves De’Aaron Fox To Pair Steph Curry With Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs, led by superstar Victor Wembanyama, are going to be a title threat for the next decade-plus in the Western Conference, regardless of the other 14 players on the roster.

However, after coming up just short in the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, many speculated the Spurs could trade starting point guard De’Aaron Fox to bring in new talent as well as create a runway for young stars Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.

San Antonio has denied trade rumors about Fox, but in a blockbuster new NBA trade idea outlined by one of their former players, the Spurs go all in over the next few seasons by adding one of the best names in league history: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Though a wild idea, crazier things have happened in the NBA, and with this trade proposal, the Spurs create arguably the most dangerous duo in basketball history by putting together two of the most unique players the league has ever seen.

Spurs Trade Idea Lands Stephen Curry Next To Victor Wembanyama

Speaking on his podcast, All The Smoke, former NBA star and champion Stephen Jackson outlined the basics of what a Spurs trade idea to get Curry would look like.

“San Antonio for me,” he said about a landing spot for Curry amid the rumors about his future in Golden State. “You got De’Aaron Fox; they can package one of those, and I ain’t even talking about Harper or Castle. They got 2 big draft picks this year, so they did well in the draft. So they got the pieces to move for a Steph with De’Aaron Fox, I think that would be great.”

To the naked eye, Curry has an uncertain future with the Warriors. Along with the Jimmy Butler injury, Golden State’s roster has an uphill battle to compete even for a playoff spot in the West.

Curry is in the final year of his current contract, and despite being eligible, hasn’t signed a new extension with the team.

There were previous reports about links to the Boston Celtics or Charlotte Hornets, and though the star himself has yet to say he would like to leave the Bay Area, a blockbuster trade idea heading to San Antonio can’t be ruled out. It would also likely give him the best chance at one more championship to round out his career.

All of this being said, this move would only happen if Curry tells the Warriors’ brass he is ready for a change of scenery. Unlikely, but nothing can be ruled out in this current NBA, and putting him next to Wembanyama would give opposing teams nightmares for as long as they are wearing the same jersey.

Why San Antonio Moves De’Aaron Fox In A ‘Win-Now’ Move

For the Spurs, it’s hard not to see why they wouldn’t do this trade idea to land Curry.

Yes, trading Fox and other assets wouldn’t fix the issue of Harper coming off the bench, but it wouldn’t be a problem for a long time, as Curry, 38, is expected to be nearing the end of his career.

With that, and as mentioned, San Antonio would have a starting lineup of Curry, Castle, Wembanyama, and two other shooters for the next few years.

Defense? Check. Shooting? Check. Spacing? Check. A superstar duo that would immediately become the leading storyline in the NBA? Double-check.

Moving away from Fox after a rough playoff showing might be tough, but if Golden State were even willing to pick up the phone to hear what the Spurs could offer in a trade idea, it’s tough not to entertain.

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This trade proposal would still set San Antonio up for success down the road with Harper, Castle, and Wembanyama, but it would give them one of the best players in NBA history to lay out a roadmap for how to build a long-term dynasty.

By all accounts, this Spurs trade idea for Curry put out by Jackson is a long shot. Still, the idea of the best shooter in basketball playing with Wembanyama is impossible not to imagine, as it would change the landscape of the NBA for as long as #30 is still playing.