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Spurs Urged To Dump De’Aaron Fox After Awful NBA Finals Performance

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De'Aaron Fox
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De'Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during an NBA game.

De’Aaron Fox had an underwhelming NBA Finals performance as the San Antonio Spurs conceded the championship to the New York Knicks in five games. Fox was a source of frustration from fans, prompting many pundits to urge the Spurs to dump him after the season. 

One of them is ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, who believed that Fox’s time with the Spurs has come to an end. Perkins also pushed for the Spurs to elevate rookie Dylan Harper to a starting role next season for his impressive showing in the NBA Finals. 

“They’re going to have to find another place for him. Number 1, he makes too much money,” Perkins said. “Number 2, he’s getting in the way of Dylan Harper. That spot belongs to Dylan Harper.”

How De’Aaron Fox Compares To Dylan Harper In The NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs

GettyDe’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are the Spurs’ top guards. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Fox started in Game 5 for the Spurs, but only had seven points in 37 minutes on the floor. He shot 3 of 15 from the field, along with five assists. He stayed in the clutch minutes of the fourth quarter, but missed crucial jumpers late as the Spurs were outscored 29-18 by the Knicks. 

Meanwhile, Harper came off the bench and put up 25 points, on 10 of 19 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and four assists. 

In the NBA Finals, Fox only averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He shot a dreadful 34.3% from the field and 25.0% from the 3-point line. 

On the other hand, Harper averaged 18.0 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field in the five-game NBA Finals. 

Fox’s contract will force the Spurs to pay him $51,033,600 next season. That number would only blow up progressively in the upcoming seasons. Harper remains on a rookie contract for next year. 

Fox Gets Candid About Future With Spurs

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles against OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

De’Aaron Fox spoke about his future with the Spurs after losing the NBA Finals against the Knicks.
Fox told reporters after Game 5 that the Spurs will be building off their loss to the Knicks to return a better team next season. 

“Continue to work together, continue to get better, obviously as individuals and as a team,” he said. “Our first time really going through something like this. It’s definitely something to build off of. Obviously, champions are made before you win a championship.”

Fox was traded to the Spurs in February 2025 and was seen as the missing piece for the Spurs’ championship aspirations. 

Fox spent nearly a decade with the lowly Sacramento Kings, where he endured losing seasons. This year was his first taste of playoff basketball past the first round. 

With his NBA Finals showing, there had been great speculation about his possible departure from the Spurs. If he remains with the team next season, he could be a valuable starter or a bench piece for the squad. 

Next year remains promising for the Spurs as they anticipate a leap for the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Harper.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Spurs Urged To Dump De’Aaron Fox After Awful NBA Finals Performance

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