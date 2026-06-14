Spurs Urged To Dump De’Aaron Fox After Awful NBA Finals Performance

De’Aaron Fox had an underwhelming NBA Finals performance as the San Antonio Spurs conceded the championship to the New York Knicks in five games. Fox was a source of frustration from fans, prompting many pundits to urge the Spurs to dump him after the season.

One of them is ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, who believed that Fox’s time with the Spurs has come to an end. Perkins also pushed for the Spurs to elevate rookie Dylan Harper to a starting role next season for his impressive showing in the NBA Finals.

“They’re going to have to find another place for him. Number 1, he makes too much money,” Perkins said. “Number 2, he’s getting in the way of Dylan Harper. That spot belongs to Dylan Harper.”

Kendrick Perkins says the Spurs need to move on from De’Aaron Fox: “They’re gonna have to find another place for him. Number 1, he makes too much money. Number 2, he’s getting in the way of Dylan Harper. That spot belongs to Dylan Harper.” https://t.co/WfAX4p3Uig pic.twitter.com/e7HvmRsfEO — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 14, 2026

How De’Aaron Fox Compares To Dylan Harper In The NBA Finals

Fox started in Game 5 for the Spurs, but only had seven points in 37 minutes on the floor. He shot 3 of 15 from the field, along with five assists. He stayed in the clutch minutes of the fourth quarter, but missed crucial jumpers late as the Spurs were outscored 29-18 by the Knicks.

Meanwhile, Harper came off the bench and put up 25 points, on 10 of 19 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and four assists.

In the NBA Finals, Fox only averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He shot a dreadful 34.3% from the field and 25.0% from the 3-point line.

On the other hand, Harper averaged 18.0 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field in the five-game NBA Finals.

Fox’s contract will force the Spurs to pay him $51,033,600 next season. That number would only blow up progressively in the upcoming seasons. Harper remains on a rookie contract for next year.

Fox Gets Candid About Future With Spurs

De’Aaron Fox spoke about his future with the Spurs after losing the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

Fox told reporters after Game 5 that the Spurs will be building off their loss to the Knicks to return a better team next season.

“Continue to work together, continue to get better, obviously as individuals and as a team,” he said. “Our first time really going through something like this. It’s definitely something to build off of. Obviously, champions are made before you win a championship.”

Fox was traded to the Spurs in February 2025 and was seen as the missing piece for the Spurs’ championship aspirations.

Fox spent nearly a decade with the lowly Sacramento Kings, where he endured losing seasons. This year was his first taste of playoff basketball past the first round.

With his NBA Finals showing, there had been great speculation about his possible departure from the Spurs. If he remains with the team next season, he could be a valuable starter or a bench piece for the squad.

Next year remains promising for the Spurs as they anticipate a leap for the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Harper.