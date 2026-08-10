Victor Wembanyama Reveals French Star He Wants to Join Him at Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is entering another season with the San Antonio Spurs as the franchise continues building around its young superstar. The 22-year-old is coming off a strong campaign in which he averaged 25.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game across 64 appearances and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Wembanyama has also remained an important figure for the French national team, where he has shared the court with several of the country’s top players. One of those players is Evan Fournier, who has continued his career in Europe after spending 12 seasons in the NBA.

The two French stars have played together internationally, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where France won the silver medal. Fournier is now with Olympiacos Piraeus and is coming off a season in which he helped the club win the EuroLeague and Greek League titles.

Victor Wembanyama Picks Evan Fournier for San Antonio Spurs

During a quick-fire Q&A with French content creator Rookicks, Wembanyama was asked which of his French national team teammates he would bring to the Spurs if he had the choice.

The Spurs star initially took a moment to consider the question before settling on Fournier.

“Off the top of my head, I’d say Evan Fournier,” Wembanyama said.

Fournier has not played in the NBA since 2024. He spent 12 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons before returning to Europe.

The 33-year-old guard has since become one of Olympiacos’ key players. His latest season was particularly successful, as he helped the club win both the EuroLeague and Greek League championships.

Fournier was named EuroLeague Final Four MVP after scoring 20 points in Olympiacos’ championship victory over Real Madrid. He also averaged 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists during the Greek League Finals.

Fournier’s current situation makes Wembanyama’s answer a preference rather than an indication of an imminent NBA move. He has previously indicated that he plans to retire when his current contract with Olympiacos expires in 2028.

Victor Wembanyama Discusses 100-Point Game and Oscar Wembanyama

Wembanyama also addressed several other topics during the rapid-fire interview.

He was asked whether he believes he could eventually score more than 100 points in an NBA game. The Spurs star answered, “I agree, yeah.”

Wilt Chamberlain remains the only player in NBA history to score 100 points in a single game. Wembanyama’s career high is 50 points, set against Washington in 2024.

Wembanyama was also asked about the possibility of playing alongside his younger brother, Oscar Wembanyama.

“Why not, in the French national team to start with,” he said.

Oscar, 19, currently plays for SIG Strasbourg in France and has represented the country at the FIBA U20 EuroBasket.

Wembanyama also named Dylan Harper as his funniest teammate and declined to reveal what he had focused on most during his offseason training.

For now, Fournier remains with Olympiacos, while Wembanyama prepares for another season in San Antonio. But when asked which French teammate he would choose to bring to the Spurs, Fournier named the veteran who came to mind.