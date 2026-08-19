Victor Wembanyama Dealt Major Personal News Before France FIBA Window

NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has been named captain of the French national team ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying window.

Wembanyama has now taken over the role of team captain after the honor was given to Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves during France’s previous FIBA window earlier in the summer.

The Spurs’ star, just 22 years old, is coming off a run to the NBA Finals and winning the first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year award. He last played for the French national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in which his squad lost to the United States in the Gold Medal game.

Victor Wembanyama Named French National Team Captain

In a post on Wednesday, August 19, the French national team announced the news that Wembanyama would be the team’s captain for the upcoming FIBA window.

“Victor Wembanyama will be the captain of the French National Team for the fourth qualifying window for the 2027 World Cup,” the team wrote on social media, translated into English, announcing the news of the latest captain.

Wembanyama takes the role from Gobert, as well as Guerschon Yabusele, formerly of the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, who led the team during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Victor is the undisputed leader of this generation,” French national team head coach Frederic Fauthoux said of Wembanyama. “His presence needs to become a tangible presence to create automatic plays with the others, both on the court and in their lives outside of basketball.”

The Spurs’ franchise centerpiece did not play for France earlier in the summer against Belgium and Finland, as those games came shortly after San Antonio’s loss in the NBA Finals to the Knicks. Gobert was the captain for those games.

France is currently ranked as the fourth-best team in the world. Wembanyama’s squad sits behind Team USA, Germany, and Serbia, but ahead of Canada, Spain, and Australia.

The Spurs star will now be leading the French national team for their next two games against Slovenia and Sweden. After those games, France won’t be playing again until late November, matchups Wembanyama is likely to miss due to his NBA responsibilities in San Antonio.

How Has Wemby Played For Team France?

Despite being one of the younger players on the team, Wembanyama has already proven to be the present and future of basketball for France in his brief international career.

Though a different player than he was this past season, Wembanyama was the focal point of the French national team in the 2024 Olympics, averaging 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over six tournament games. That was the last time he played for France.

In the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers, Wembanyama played four games, putting up a similar 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, and one assist in four games.

In seven games at the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2021, Wemby averaged 14 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. During the FIBA U16 World Championship in 2019, the big man posted nine points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists through seven games.

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Wembanyama has already proven himself as one of the best basketball players in the world, both in the NBA ranks and on the international stage. He has yet to reach the highest peak in either competition, but in his so-far brief career, he’s finished as the runner-up (2024 Olympics/2026 NBA Finals).