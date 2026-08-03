Victor Wembanyama Receives Career-Ending Warning From NBA Legend

Victor Wembanyama enters the 2026-27 NBA season after one of the biggest years of his young career. The San Antonio Spurs star led the franchise to the NBA Finals, won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and signed a five-year, $252 million rookie maximum extension earlier this offseason.

The 22-year-old also overcame multiple health setbacks during the past year. Wembanyama entered the NBA’s concussion protocol after suffering a fall during the Spurs’ first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers in April. Earlier in the year, he also missed time because of a blood clot before returning to help San Antonio reach the Finals.

As Wembanyama prepares for the new season, former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh has shared advice drawn from his experience with the same medical condition that ended his NBA career.

Chris Bosh Warns Victor Wembanyama to Stay Disciplined After Blood Clot Scare

Chris Bosh spoke to Sam Yip of HoopsHype about Wembanyama’s health and stressed the importance of adhering to his daily medical treatment.

When asked what advice he would give the Spurs star, Bosh said, “Take your medicine. Make sure that he’s staying on top of his regimen to make sure that doesn’t happen again because it only takes one more time. It happened one more time for me, it happened twice, and I couldn’t play anymore.”

Bosh’s warning comes from personal experience. The 11-time NBA All-Star saw his playing career cut short after recurring blood clots prevented him from receiving medical clearance to return to the court.

He also encouraged Wembanyama to focus on his health away from basketball.

“So I guess with him, just making sure he does everything necessary to keep that blood as thin as possible and take care of that body off the court,” Bosh added during his interview with HoopsHype.

Wembanyama dealt with a blood clot earlier this year before returning to action. The Spurs center later led San Antonio to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014 while averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-leading 3.1 blocks during the regular season.

Chris Bosh Reflects on His Own Health Battle While Victor Wembanyama Looks Ahead

Bosh also revealed to HoopsHype that he suffered another pulmonary embolism in January, years after his NBA career ended because of blood-clot complications.

“I had an episode in January. I almost dropped dead pretty much and came back to life. I’m not joking,” Bosh said.

He continued, “I had another pulmonary embolism. It was in January this past year. I was in the hospital for a week.”

Bosh added that managing the condition remains part of his daily life.

“Take your medicine. So, I’m taking my medicine every day, taking care of myself every day, and watching it,” he said. “You got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not. So, it’s just making sure I stay on top of my regimen.”

Bosh’s comments come after a challenging year for Wembanyama. In April, the Spurs center entered the NBA’s concussion protocol after falling face-first during Game 2 of San Antonio’s first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed after the game, “He has a concussion. He’s in the protocol. We’ll take the proper and appropriate steps.”

Wembanyama recovered from both setbacks and finished the season as one of the league’s top players, helping the Spurs post a 62-20 record before advancing to the NBA Finals. As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, Bosh’s message serves as advice from someone who faced the same condition and understands the importance of long-term health management.