Victor Wembanyama Declared As Best Player in the World After Spurs’ Massive OT Win

Victor Wembanyama put on an outstanding performance to steer the San Antonio Spurs to a massive Game 1 win over the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

Wembanyama had 41 points, 24 rebounds, and three blocks to carry the Spurs in the double overtime win that dealt the Thunder their only loss so far in the playoffs.

After the game, Wembanyama was declared as the best player in the world by his star teammate Stephon Castle.

“The best player in the f**king world,” Castle told Wembanyama when he was doing his post-game interview.

Wembanyama took almost all of the Spurs’ shots in the overtime periods, including one long 3-pointer in the first extension period that forced the second OT.

The Thunder had no answer against Wembanyama, who used his balance and physical gifts to dominate the game for the Spurs.

The win now gives the Spurs the homecourt advantage in the series, and perhaps a mental edge for the rest of the series as the Thunder remained at the mercy of San Antonio this season.

Throughout their six games this season, the Thunder has only won once.

Spurs Head Coach Throws Huge Praise For Wemby

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson was giving Wembanyama his flowers after his incredible Game 1 performance.

According to Johnson, Wemby has a rare God-given gift with him and that he is ready to take on any challenge whenever necessary.

“He has a rare desire to step into every moment that’s in front of him. He has some rare God-given ability,” he said.

“He is going to attack those moments. It does not mean it will always work out for him or be exactly the outcome that he wants…He has put on more work to maximize that. His disposition and mentality and approach have reflected at times in how he handles the moment.”

Wembanyama, the Defensive Player of the Year, has also deterred the Thunder’s inside incursions throughout the game. In some instances, he forced the Thunder to give up open looks on the rim because of his mere presence in the paint.

Wembanyama’s presence forced the Thunder to just score 38 points in the paint against the Spurs’ 52.

Spurs Force Thunder To Go Back to The Drawing Board For The First Time In The Playoffs

Now, the Thunder will be going back to the drawing board for the first time in the playoffs after sweeping the first two rounds.

The Thunder must now find answers to contain Wembanyama and find more efficient ways to score against him in the series.

Alex Caruso, who is the Thunder’s main defender against Wemby, finished with a team-high 31 points after shooting 8-of-14 from the 3-point line.

While Caruso’s brilliance provide optimism, shooting variance from a 3-and-D player is not a sustainable way to answer the Spurs’ defensive impact.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who received his MVP trophy before Game 1, must be more aggressive from the get-go. He had 24 points on 11-of-25 shooting.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday, May 20 in OKC.