Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on Egg-Throwing Incident After Loss

Victor Wembanyama addressed the incident that occurred outside the San Antonio Spurs‘ hotel following the team’s Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, saying the situation did not bother him despite videos showing objects being thrown in his direction.

The incident came after the Knicks completed a historic 107-106 comeback victory at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. New York erased a 29-point deficit and moved within one win of its first NBA championship in 53 years, taking a 3-1 series lead over San Antonio.

Wembanyama, who led the Spurs with 24 points and 13 rebounds in the loss, was asked about the scenes outside the hotel ahead of Game 5. The 7-foot-4 star said he had only seen limited footage of the incident and was not focused on it.

Victor Wembanyama Responds After New York Knicks Fans Throw Objects

Asked about videos showing eggs being thrown near him as he entered the team hotel, Wembanyama downplayed the situation.

Wemby on getting an egg thrown at him: "It doesn't bother me" https://t.co/E7WOtZyhlu pic.twitter.com/2rhqFPkNNO — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 12, 2026

“I mean, I didn’t really think much of it,” Wembanyama said. “I just saw that one video of the eggs. I didn’t see any other one. But it’s OK. I don’t dislike it. Obviously, it’s not good at all. But it doesn’t bother me.”

Videos circulating online showed a crowd of Knicks fans gathered outside the hotel following Game 4. One video appeared to show eggs thrown in Wembanyama’s direction as he walked toward the entrance, surrounded by security personnel.

The footage showed one egg striking a nearby street sign and breaking apart. Wembanyama briefly turned around before continuing into the building.

He was also asked about reports that other objects may have been thrown.

“Yeah, we did hear some things, yeah,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t see any. I don’t have no idea. I think it was a bottle because it was like water on the bus. But I don’t know. I didn’t see anything.”

According to the New York Police Department, there was no report on file regarding the egg incident.

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Face Elimination in NBA Finals

The off-court incident came after a difficult night for the Spurs on the court.

San Antonio appeared in control for much of Game 4, leading by as many as 29 points in the second half. The Spurs held a 76-49 halftime advantage and were in position to even the series before the Knicks mounted the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Jalen Brunson finished with 36 points, while OG Anunoby added 33 points and scored the game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Wembanyama finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks but missed two free throws late in the fourth quarter as the Knicks completed their rally.

The dramatic finish sparked widespread celebrations across New York City. According to the NYPD, 56 people were taken into custody following postgame celebrations. Police said the charges ranged from assault to disorderly conduct.

“Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night both during and after the game,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Despite the loss and the events that followed, Wembanyama appeared focused on basketball rather than the attention surrounding the hotel incident.

The Spurs now return to San Antonio, facing elimination in Game 5 on Saturday. The Knicks need one more victory to secure their first NBA championship since 1973, while Wembanyama and the Spurs will try to extend the series and keep their title hopes alive.