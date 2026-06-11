Victor Wembanyama Almost Hit by Eggs Outside Team Hotel After Spurs Loss

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 NBA Finals are shaping up to be one of the greatest series ever. The Knicks are just one victory away from winning their first championship since 1973, and the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden has been electrifying throughout the entire series.

Game 4 will undoubtedly be remembered forever. The Knicks overturned a 29-point deficit and managed to secure a 107-106 win over the Spurs, with OG Anunoby scoring the winning basket with 1.2 seconds remaining. However, the fans afterward went too far, and the actions there shouldn’t be excused by the ‍win.

Knicks Fans Throw Eggs at Victor Wembanyama Outside Spurs’ Team Hotel

Video from outside the Spurs’ team hotel after Game 4 shows eggs being thrown in Wembanyama’s direction as he walked in. None hit him, but they came close. Laser pointers were also reportedly spotted in the same crowd. The 7-foot-4 star stayed composed, didn’t stop, didn’t react, just kept moving.

This wasn’t a random moment either.

Tension between the two fan bases had been building since Game 3, when videos showed Knicks fans physically going after Spurs supporters and reportedly tearing jerseys off.

Wembanyama spoke out about that before Game 4 even tipped off: “My thoughts, of course, is that we can’t forget it’s a game. We’re just playing a game out there. And I am all for passion, but, to the respect of each other, it’s unacceptable.”

Part of why Knicks fans had Wembanyama in their crosshairs all series was what happened in Game 3. He shoved Brunson by the back of the neck to the floor in the first quarter of that game.

Victor Wembanyama’s Game 4 Performance and What Comes Next for the Spurs

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ court Wembanyama dominated by scoring 24 points in Game 4, and the Spurs seemed very likely to win the game without much effort. At one point the Spurs were ahead of San Antonio by a margin of 29 points and winning the game to tie the series was very close to being guaranteed.

However, the whole thing went down. The Spurs managed to score only 30 points in the second half whereas they had scored 76 in the first half. Brunson was phenomenal scoring 36 points while Anunoby had 33 to complete the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history with that last basket at 1.2 seconds.

Wembanyama had an extremely difficult night both offensively and defensively. Besides giving his all during the match, he was also subjected to the fractious mood of the fans as he was trying to reach the hotel.

The Knicks lead 3-1 and the venue is San Antonio for Game 5. New York is only one win away from the end of their 53-year ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌drought.