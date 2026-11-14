Victor Wembanyama Makes Feelings Clear on Draymond Green Tackle

The San Antonio Spurs made it look easy against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Spurs improved to 2-0 in the NBA Cup after their 123-85 win.

It was also their 11th win in a row, improving their record to 11-2. The win also puts them atop the Western Conference standings ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephon Castle led the way with 32 points, five rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes. Victor Wembanyama had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Keldon Johnson scored 18 points off the bench.

Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Draymond Green’s Hard Foul

Midway through the second quarter, the San Antonio Spurs were up by 20. The Golden State Warriors missed the shot, with the Spurs creating a fastbreak 3-point shot.

Dylan Harper made the corner three, and as the ball went in, Draymond Green ran through Victor Wembanyama and hit him in the back with a tackle.

Green was called for a flagrant foul penalty one, which eventually put the game away as the Spurs won by 38 points.

Speaking during his postgame availability, Victor Wembanyama was asked about Draymond Green’s hard foul and his physicality in the first half.

Wembanyama just laughed it off and explained he wasn’t surprised by the Warriors star’s actions, while also taking a shot at the strategy.

“It’s not a good basketball strategy, and it showed,” Wembanyama said. “I’m ready to put my body on the line for the team if it allows us to win by 40. … Do I have any thoughts on it? Not much. I mean, it’s not surprising.”

The Warriors played their first game without Steph Curry since he was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal injury.

They didn’t look great with Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski combining to shoot 3-for-23.

Spurs Take Control of West Group C

The San Antonio Spurs are sitting not just atop the West Conference standings but also on top of West Group C. They have two group-stage games left against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

While they are in control in the standings, the Lakers and Blazers are two of the best four teams in the West at the moment.

Luka Doncic is playing out of his mind, while the Blazers are off to a surprising start with a healthy Damian Lillard and an All-Star in Deni Avdija.

The Spurs take on the Blazers on November 24 before hosting the Lakers two days later.