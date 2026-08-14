Victor Wembanyama Makes Surprising Offseason Move Away From Basketball

Victor Wembanyama is continuing an unconventional offseason as he prepares for another season with the San Antonio Spurs. The 22-year-old French star is coming off his best NBA season, establishing new career highs while helping San Antonio reach the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks in 64 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign. He also shot 51.2% from the field as the Spurs made a major jump in the Western Conference.

The Spurs ultimately lost the NBA Finals to the New York Knicks. Wembanyama has since returned to France, where he has continued preparing for the upcoming season alongside several teammates and through activities outside traditional basketball training.

Victor Wembanyama Trains With Provence Rugby in France

According to French outlet RUGBYRAMA, Wembanyama has been training with Provence Rugby, a professional rugby team based in Aix-en-Provence, this week.

The Spurs star took part in several on-field drills and also spent time with the rugby squad away from training.

“To everyone’s surprise, the Frenchman took part in several drills during on-field training sessions, but also fully immersed himself alongside the Provence Rugby group, sharing the players’ day-to-day life,” Midi Olympique reported.

Wembanyama was joined by Spurs teammate Harrison Barnes during the rugby training. The sessions give him an opportunity to work in a different sporting environment while preparing for his fourth NBA season.

Rugby requires strength, stamina, balance, physical contact, and a strong core. The move is consistent with his approach to offseason preparation. Wembanyama has previously used other sports and activities to challenge himself physically and mentally.

Last offseason, he trained at the Shaolin Temple and learned Kung Fu. He also recently appeared at the second annual Hoop Gambit Festival, an event combining basketball and chess.

His latest activity in France now adds rugby to that list.

Victor Wembanyama Continues Development Ahead of Spurs Season

Wembanyama’s rugby sessions come after he spent time working with several San Antonio teammates in France.

San Antonio Express-News’ Tom Orsborn reported that seven Spurs teammates had joined Wembanyama for workouts. The group included Harrison Barnes, Tobias Harris, Carter Bryant, Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Jordan McLaughlin.

The players traveled to France at Wembanyama’s invitation. Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said the decision showed the young star’s growing leadership within the team.

Wembanyama’s individual development will remain important for the Spurs after their run to the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama averaged 3.1 assists last season, his lowest mark across his first three NBA seasons. His playoff average dropped to 2.7 assists per game.

At the same time, Wembanyama made significant progress as a scorer and rebounder. His 25.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game were both career highs.

His unconventional offseason work continues with professional rugby training, adding another element to his preparation ahead of the Spurs’ next campaign.