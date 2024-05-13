Victor Wembanyama ‘Intrigued’ by Pairing with $215 Million Star: Insider

With Victor Wembanyama on the team for the foreseeable future, the San Antonio Spurs must build the right team to capitalize on his talent. An upgrade at point guard could do the trick, and someone like Trae Young fills that void.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that Wembanyama apparently likes the idea of adding the Atlanta Hawks star to the roster.

“I will say I have talked to people who know Wemby who have indicated he is at least intrigued by the idea,” MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective (39:13 mark), as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “Now, intrigued by that idea and pounding the table are two very different things. I have no idea whether Gregg Popovich would be intrigued by the idea.”

The Spurs were one of the worst teams in the NBA. Among their issues, besides having a young roster led by Wembanyama, was not having a dependable point guard. Young is a three-time All-Star and an All-NBA guard. He will also enter the third season of a five-year, $215 million contract.

The Hawks could enter a rebuild when the 2024 offseason starts. The Spurs have two picks in the 2024 NBA Draft and have a few first-round picks that the Hawks sent them in the Dejounte Murray trade. If Wembanyama wants to play with Young, there is a feasible deal between the Hawks and Spurs.

Spurs, Hawks Trade Talks of Trae Young Not ‘Substantive’

Young and the Spurs have been linked to one another for some time now. Their reported interest dates back to The Ringer’s Howard Beck writing that the Spurs and Hawks held trade discussions for Young.

However, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the two sides were not close to a deal. Furthermore, despite the Hawks winning the lottery, this is not likely to change.

“As for Trae Young trade speculation,… league sources said the Hawks and Spurs didn’t have substantive conversations about such a trade before the deadline. Those same league sources cast doubt ahead of the lottery regarding that changing in the future,” Scotto wrote in a May 13 story.

The Hawks are in a delicate position. Since making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, they have failed to advance past the first round. While having the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft can help them improve, that may not be right away. With Young entering his prime, the Hawks must decide if it’s worth keeping him while developing young talent.

Hawks May Trade Either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray

The Hawks’ lack of progress could lead to some major changes. In Scotto’s report, he revealed that the Hawks will either trade Young or Murray. He added that their perception of Young’s trade value had changed.

“There’s a widespread belief among rival executives that the Hawks will break up their backcourt and part with either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason. In years past, there was strong resistance to moving Young, but rival executives believe Atlanta will be more open to that conversation this offseason than ever before.”

Murray does not have the same rap sheet that Young does but could fit with what the Hawks want him to be.