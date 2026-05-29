Wemby Gets Strong Message from NBA Legend Magic Johnson Before Game 7

Victor Wembanyama did more than keep the San Antonio Spurs’ season alive. He drew a strong public message from Magic Johnson before the biggest game of his young NBA career.

After the Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Johnson praised San Antonio’s response and singled out Wembanyama as “the new face of the NBA.” The Hall of Famer wrote that Wembanyama “delivered” with 28 points and 10 rebounds, and that the Spurs dominated “in every area” — defense, offense, rebounding, intensity and physicality.

That is not casual praise. It came after Wembanyama answered one of the first major playoff tests of his career, forcing a Game 7 in Oklahoma City with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Game 6 of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder was total domination by the Spurs in every area – defense, offense, rebounds, intensity, and physicality! The new face of the NBA, superstar Victor Wembanyama, delivered tonight with 28 points and 10 rebounds and set the… https://t.co/uwtq7BqcW0 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 29, 2026

Wemby’s Stats Tell A Big Part of the Spurs-Thunder Story

Wembanyama finished Game 6 with 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Spurs evened the series at 3-3. The Thunder had cut the deficit to five before halftime, but San Antonio broke the game open with a 20-0 third-quarter run, including a stretch when Wembanyama was on the bench.

For Johnson, the performance was about more than one box score. His post framed Wembanyama as the kind of global star who can swing both a playoff game and the league’s larger conversation.

That is the space Wembanyama now occupies. He is no longer just the Spurs’ franchise centerpiece or the NBA’s most unusual young talent. He is becoming a player whose big games draw immediate reaction from the sport’s legends.

And Game 7 will give him another chance to validate it.

Wembanyama has averaged 28.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 blocks through six games against Oklahoma City, according to StatMuse’s game log. His series has included 41 points and 24 rebounds in Game 1, 33 points in Game 4 and now the 28-point, 10-rebound response in Game 6.

His full postseason numbers are nearly as telling. Wembanyama is averaging 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.7 blocks in 16 games during the 2026 playoffs, per StatMuse.

Those numbers explain why Game 7 feels like a referendum on more than one series. The Spurs are young, but Wembanyama has already given them a championship-level ceiling. The question is whether he can impose that ceiling for one more night against an Oklahoma City team that has repeatedly tried to crowd him, speed him up and turn his touches into difficult decisions.

Game 6 suggested he could. He hit early 3-pointers, protected the rim and set the tone physically after San Antonio’s Game 5 loss. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had said the team needed more from Wembanyama, and the response was immediate.

That also makes Magic’s message timely. Johnson was not reacting to a regular-season highlight or a viral clip. He was responding to Wembanyama delivering in an elimination game, with the Spurs one win from the Finals.

Is Wemby Muslim? What to Know About His Game 6 Outfit

Wembanyama also drew attention before Game 6 for his pregame attire, which led some fans to ask whether he is Muslim.

There is no reliable public confirmation that Wembanyama is Muslim. The question surfaced because he arrived wearing a flowing dark green robe that the NBA described on TikTok as a thobe, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The outlet noted that similar garments are worn across multiple cultures and may also be called a dishdasha, kandura, gandoura or djellaba, depending on the region.

The Express-News also noted that fans responded with comments such as “Eid Mubarak Wemby” and “Mashallah brother Wemby.” But clothing and fan reaction are not confirmation of someone’s religion. Wembanyama wore a culturally significant garment that many fans associated with Eid and Muslim culture, but he has not publicly stated that he is Muslim.

The basketball story remains the bigger one.

Wembanyama is headed into Game 7 with Magic Johnson calling him the new face of the league, the Spurs one win from the NBA Finals and Oklahoma City facing the possibility that the series has shifted back toward San Antonio’s 7-foot-4 star.

For a player who already made Spurs playoff history this postseason — including a 41-point, 24-rebound opener against the Thunder — the next step is even bigger.

Game 7 is where praise becomes pressure.

And after Magic’s message, Wembanyama will enter Oklahoma City with both.