San Antonio Spurs Get Major Victor Wembanyama Update Amid NBA Offseason

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t had the biggest offseason in the NBA, but they secured Victor Wembanyama to a massive extension.

Just a week after Wemby signed a five-year, $252 million contract, the Spurs received a major update regarding their young superstar.

According to Maxime Aubin of L’Equipe, Wembanyama has already started working out with personal trainer Guillaume Alquier in France. Aubin also reported that the Spurs big man will play for the national team in next month’s 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

“Victor Wembanyama has already resumed physical training in France, accompanied by Guillaume Alquier, his physical trainer. Work under the banner of ‘experimentation’ as he wants to continue developing his body and testing his limits. The Spurs’ interior is then expected to join the French team as planned during the second qualifying window for the 2027 World Cup in August,” Aubin tweeted.

Playing in next month’s FIBA window is a great way to start Wemby’s preparation for next season. The Spurs are looking to get back into the NBA Finals and possibly win their first title since 2014. They came up short this year against the New York Knicks.

France’s 2027 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament Schedule

Victor Wembanyama has been a staple for France’s national team since he was a teenager. Wembanyama will look to give Les Bleus a bit of momentum in the second round of the qualifying tournament.

France already qualified for the second round and is now part of Group L with Finland, Estonia, Slovenia, Hungary and Sweden, as per Eurohoops. They are currently atop the group standings with a 5-1 record from the first round. They will look to finish in the top four to qualify for next year’s FIBA World Cup in Qatar.

If Wembanyama will indeed play for next month’s window, he’ll suit up against Slovenia on August 27 and against Sweden on August 30. France have the advantage against both nations, especially against a Luka Doncic-less Slovenia.

It’s the only chance for Wembanyama to represent France in the second round since the qualifying windows are scheduled for November and February, right in the middle of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Carter Bryant on Victor Wembanyama’s Extension

It was widely expected that Victor Wembanyama would sign an extension with the San Antonio Spurs this offseason. However, Wembanyama took a $50 million pay cut, following Jalen Brunson‘s footsteps.

Wemby’s decision will allow the Spurs to have enough cap space to extend Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper in the next two years. Carter Bryant lauded his teammate’s decision in a recent interview with Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“I don’t think anybody was surprised on that in terms of the type of person he is,” Bryant said at the 2026 NBA Summer League. “He’s a winner, so whatever he can do to make the team better, that’s what he’s going to do every time.”

Bryant is part of the Spurs’ young core, and he will likely have a bigger part in the rotation next season.