Victor Wembanyama Already MVP Favorite For Next Season

NBA MVP odds are not listed yet for next season, but one betting site has already forecasted the names most likely to be included. Victor Wembanyama is being called the best player in the world after getting to the NBA Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic both suffering earlier than expected eliminations added to Wemby’s case after making the NBA Finals this early into his career.

Bet MGM did not list official odds yet, but they released an article ranking the following MVP options:

Wembanyama was listed at the top of the list as the presumed favorite to enter next season as the top MVP candidate. If the Spurs have another dominant season and Wemby plays enough games, the argument will certainly be there. San Antonio proved they are ready to contend after making the NBA Finals just three years into the Wembanyama era. Expect Wemby to be the clear favorite once next season starts.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP Window Is Closing

One constant in NBA MVP discourse is that voters get sick of the same person winning the MVP too many times. Players like LeBron James and Michael Jordan should have more MVP awards in theory, but voter fatigue sees players losing their voting support after winning a few.

Gilgeous-Alexander winning two consecutive MVP Awards will require him to have a historic season to get it again. Voters will likely keep Shai as a top three option, but he’s not getting voted over Wemby or another close option after this season’s elimination as the top favorite.

Jokic has fallen into this trap over the past two years with Gilgeous-Alexander as the newer and more exciting name to vote for. Wembanyama fills that role moving forward with his generational talent and the results already paying off. Change is coming with new MVP narratives building next season for the next winner.

Why Everyone Expects Wemby To Win MVP

Fans have also followed this mindset of the Bet MGM ranking since online conversations are forecasting a Wembanyama MVP win next season. Comparisons are being made to names like Jordan, LeBron and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar due to his unparalleled talent.

The expectations are for Wemby to become the face of the league in a manner only a handful of names have ever experienced. Wembanyama already being an All-NBA player and leading his team to the NBA Finals at just 22 years old showed he’s ascending to that position much faster than anyone could have predicted.

The natural trajectory is for Wemby to win the MVP Award and get declared the definitive best in the world already. Other names like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, and Luka Doncic will still present a threat to Wembanyama. However, the award will be Wemby’s to lose based on narrative if he stays healthy and dominates.