Victor Wembanyama Becomes First Spur to Cover Famous Video Game Franchise

Victor Wembanyama has been named the newest cover athlete for the NBA 2k video game franchise. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will grace the cover of the Standard Edition of NBA 2k27.

The French superstar is the first San Antonio Spurs player to be named the cover athlete of NBA 2k. Additionally, he is the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to land the video game cover.

Basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose will cover the Deluxe Edition and Ultra Edition on NBA 2k27, the company announced.

“Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game,” said Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K. “Wembanyama has broken the mold for what a big man can be and keeps breaking it. Clark is pulling up from the logo, not just redefining what range looks like, but the women’s game entirely. And Rose changed what it meant to be a point guard – explosive, physical, unstoppable – and when faced with setbacks, his hunger for the game is what brought him back. None of them have an off switch, and that same relentless drive is what defines NBA 2K27.”

The first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27 will release on July 28.

Victor Wembanyama Named NBA 2k Cover Athlete

Victor Wembanyama landing the famed video game cover continues what has been a momentous year for the Spurs star.

Wembanyama was named Defensive Player of the Year in April, making history as the youngest recipient and the first to win the award unanimously.

He then followed that up with an impressive postseason debut.

Wembanyama averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across the 2026 playoffs as San Antonio advanced to the NBA Finals.

The former No. 1 pick has quickly established himself as a franchise cornerstone. He may even be the next face of the NBA.

For now, he can celebrate being the face of the next NBA 2k video game.

Wemby is the first player in Spurs franchise history to get the nod as cover athlete. He is also the first French player to land on the cover of NBA 2k.

Derrick Rose Joins Wemby as Cover Athletes

This year, a trio of former No. 1 picks will be featured on the cover of NBA 2k.

With Wemby towering over the Standard Edition, Caitlin Clark will appear on the Deluxe Edition.

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in league history, will be featured on the Ultra Edition of NBA 2k27.

Rose credited his former coaches and teammates in a statement when discussing his upcoming video game cover.

“It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27,” Rose said in a release. “During my journey, there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”