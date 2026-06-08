Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Finals Moment Is Suddenly Getting Complicated

Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA Finals run is still adding fuel to his superstar rise, but the story has become more complicated for San Antonio Spurs fans.

Sports Card Investor ranked Wembanyama as the No. 2 card of the week after another surge in his market, a sign that collectors are still treating him like one of basketball’s safest long-term bets. The Finals, though, are asking a more immediate question: can Wembanyama and the Spurs adjust before the New York Knicks take full control?

That is the tension around Wembanyama right now. His card market is still acting like the long-term ceiling is untouched. The series is showing how hard it is to turn generational talent into Finals wins when the other team is already two games ahead.

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Victor Wembanyama Cards Are Still Surging

Sports Card Investor highlighted several Wembanyama cards that have climbed sharply during San Antonio’s Finals run.

The show cited his 2023 Donruss Optic base card in PSA 10 as rising to $261 after being as low as $121 a few weeks earlier. His 2023 Panini Prizm base PSA 10 was cited at $565 after sitting around $243 a month earlier, while his Prizm Silver PSA 10 climbed above $4,000 after being closer to the $2,600-to-$2,700 range.

The analysis also pointed to movement for Wembanyama’s 2023 Topps Mercury, 2023 Topps Now Draft base and 2025 Topps Chrome Skylight Signatures cards.

That kind of movement makes sense. Wembanyama is already the face of the Spurs, one of the NBA’s biggest young stars and the centerpiece of a Finals team early in his career. For collectors, that is the profile of a player whose biggest cards can feel less like short-term bets and more like long-term trophies.

But the Finals have introduced a complication.

The Knicks lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two games in San Antonio, including a 105-104 Game 2 victory. New York is heading home to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 with a chance to move closer to ending a 53-year championship drought.

That changes the pressure around Wembanyama fast.

The Knicks Have Turned Wembanyama’s Moment Into a Test

Wembanyama has still produced. He is averaging 27.5 points through the first two Finals games, but also noted that his shooting efficiency has dropped against the Knicks’ defense. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said San Antonio needs better team dynamics to maximize Wembanyama’s impact.

That is where this series gets dangerous for the Spurs.

Wembanyama can put up star numbers and still watch the Finals slip away if San Antonio cannot generate cleaner late-game offense around him. The Knicks have already shown they can survive his production, win close possessions and make the series feel less like a coronation than a problem-solving exam.

That does not damage Wembanyama’s long-term case. It does make the next game feel urgent.

Sports Card Investor noted that Wembanyama entered the Finals averaging more than 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks during the postseason. Those numbers explain why the market remains so aggressive.

But the Finals are not only rewarding talent. They are exposing every possession where San Antonio’s offense gets stagnant, every missed chance to punish New York’s attention and every late-game sequence where the Spurs need more than Wembanyama’s presence to carry them.

Spurs Fans Are Watching Two Wembanyama Stories at Once

This is why Wembanyama’s Finals moment is suddenly complicated.

One story is still overwhelmingly positive. He has already reached the NBA Finals as the centerpiece of the Spurs. His cards are rising. His long-term value, both on the court and in the hobby, remains enormous.

The other story is immediate and uncomfortable. The Spurs are down 2-0, the series is shifting to New York and Wembanyama is facing the first Finals adjustment test of his career.

For fans, the card surge is not just a collectibles note. It is a signal of how much belief still surrounds him. The market is pricing Wembanyama like a player headed for a historic résumé, even while the Knicks are making his current path harder.

That creates both opportunity and risk.

If Wembanyama responds at Madison Square Garden and drags San Antonio back into the series, this week’s card movement may look like the market recognizing his legacy before the signature moment arrived. If the Knicks push the Spurs into a 3-0 hole, some of the hottest short-term cards could cool quickly, especially newer issues tied more to Finals hype than long-term scarcity.

The bigger picture remains clear. Wembanyama is still one of the safest superstar bets in basketball.

But the Finals have made his present much more urgent. His market is still rising. His reputation is still growing. Now the Spurs need his first Finals answer before the Knicks turn a complicated moment into a closing argument.