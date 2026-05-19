Victor Wembanyama Breaks 55-Year NBA Record in Game 1 of Spurs Vs Thunder

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Oklahoma City Thunder entered the Western Conference Finals undefeated in the playoffs, sweeping the first two rounds without losing a single game. But then they met Victor Wembanyama, and everything changed.

In an overtime thriller at the Paycom Center, the San Antonio Spurs won 122-115 over the Thunder to grab a 1-0 lead. The game went into double overtime and, by the time it was finished, Wembanyama had done what no other player his age had ever done in a playoff ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Victor Wembanyama’s 40-Point 20-Rebound Game Makes NBA Playoff History

According to ESPN Research, at just 22 years and 134 days old, Wembanyama became the youngest player in NBA history to post 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game, passing Lew Alcindor better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was 22 years and 352 days when he did it. He also became just the seventh player ever to record a 40-20 in a Conference Finals or later.

Wembanyama played 49 minutes, the most of his career, and finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. He shot 14-of-25 from the field and 12-of-13 from the free throw line. For most of the night, San Antonio controlled the game, outrebounding OKC 61-40 and scoring 52 points in the paint to Oklahoma City’s 38.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ decisive moment happened during the last minute of the first overtime. The Thunder had made it a three-point game through a 7-0 rally, and San Antonio really needed a score. Wembanyama stopped at around 27 feet, near the center logo, and hit a three-pointer to level the game at 108 with 26.3 seconds remaining. The shot reminded one of the legendary Stephen Curry’s three-pointer on that very court in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2016.

After heading to a second overtime still at 108, Wembanyama took over completely. He opened the period with a dunk, kept OKC at arm’s length, and iced it with an and-1 slam over Chet Holmgren in the final minute.

Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper and the Supporting Cast Step Up Big

Wembanyama​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ wasn’t the only one. Rookie Dylan Harper, who came off the bench, looked amazing and scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, and got 7 steals whilst ending up a plus-14. He went at the basket constantly throughout the game, getting fouled and scoring the tough way in those crucial moments.

Stephon Castle made a significant contribution with 17 points along with 11 assists, whereas Keldon Johnson scored 13 points coming off the bench.

Conversely, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was off his game and only managed to score 24 points on 7-of-23 shooting. Alex Caruso scored 31 points for the Thunder with eight three-pointers, and Jalen Williams made 26.

Teams winning a Game 1 in the Conference Finals actually go on to win the entire series 78.2 percent of times. San Antonio holds that advantage now, a 22-year-old has just broken a record that had been standing for more than 50 years, and the Thunder have come across a great dilemma at the moment of going into Game ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2.