Spurs Get Encouraging Victor Wembanyama News Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 1

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, in just his first playoff run leading the team, are in the 2026 NBA Finals, set to face off against the New York Knicks for a chance to win the first championship of his likely Hall of Fame-level career.

Wemby and the Spurs have already had a strong playoff run so far, but ahead of Game 1 of the Finals against the Knicks, San Antonio could be facing a tough task as they matchup with the hottest postseason team, who are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

However, based on Wembanyama’s history in Game 1’s of the playoffs so far, the Spurs should feel good. Winning the first game of the series tends to tell a massive story about who will hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, and before Game 1, the Spurs could have a big advantage.

Spurs Get Exciting Game 1 Victor Wembanyama News

Wembanyama has already proven his impact and dominance in the first three rounds of the postseason, and the Spurs will need it more than ever in the Finals, facing the Knicks. While it remains to be seen what will happen in the series, history says the French center will get out to a hot start.

In a post on X, StatMuse highlighted Wemby’s average stats through the first three Game 1’s he’s played in the postseason so far, and if he can put up similar numbers against New York, San Antonio could be sitting pretty to start the series.

“Wemby in Game 1s: 29.0 PPG 14.7 RPG 5.7 BPG (!!!!) 51/38/85%,” StatMuse wrote on X. “The most PPG + RPG + BPG in Game 1s in NBA history.”

In his three opening games of each of the 2026 playoffs, Wemby is averaging nearly 30 points, 15 rebounds, and more than five blocks per game on All-NBA level shooting numbers. Those stats are a big jump from both his regular-season and overall playoff averages through the first three rounds, but history shows the star tends to get off to a strong start to each series.

The French center has proven to be a top player in the NBA, and heading into Game 1 of the Finals, even OG Anunoby of the Knicks knows they have a tough test ahead guarding him.

“He’s pretty unique. There’s little things, like guarding a Jokić or a Porziņģis or a Joel, but he’s different,” Anunoby said at the NBA Finals media day. “He’s taller, and being aware of where he’s at all over the floor — super-talented… Just being aware of him at all times, trying to make it as difficult as possible.”

Spurs Game 1 History And Impact On 2026 NBA Finals

While Wembanyama’s stats in the Spurs’ previous Game 1’s tell a story on their own, winning the first game of the series could be big for San Antonio.

In a post on X, ClutchPoints highlighted how a Game 1 victory often decides who will win the NBA Finals.

“How important is winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals? Teams to win Game 1 go on to win the championship 70% of the time (55-24),” CluchPoints wrote. “The Knicks are 3-5 in Game 1s, while the Spurs are 6-0, the most wins without a loss in a single Finals game.”

While the Spurs have never lost a Game 1 in the Finals, they are also 2-1 in the first game of a series so far in these playoffs, beating the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder, but losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Additionally, Game 1 of the series is in San Antonio, and like they are to win the championship, the Spurs are favored to win the first matchup of the Finals. That, added with Wemby’s recent history, should be good news for the team, despite them lacking heavily in age and postseason experience compared to the Knicks.

Winning Game 1, especially at home, could give the Spurs a big boost. History says they’ll do it, but going up against New York on an 11-game win streak, it won’t come easy.

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio tips off at 7:30 pm EST on Wednesday, June 3, and will be live on ABC.