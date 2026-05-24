Victor Wembanyama Gets Huge News Before Spurs-Thunder Game 4

Victor Wembanyama continues to get big news as he becomes the face of the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs star’s card market is heating up at the same time his playoff rise has become impossible for the NBA — or collectors — to ignore.

A new Sports Card Investor segment named Wembanyama the No. 1 card of the week, citing sharp recent movement for several of his cards, including his 2023 Prizm base PSA 10 rising to about $400 after being around $237 roughly 10 days earlier. The report also cited his 2023 Prizm Silver PSA 10 jumping above $3,300 after sitting below $2,500 in April, along with movement for Topps Chrome and Topps Mercury cards.

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That kind of market surge is not happening in a vacuum. It comes before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, May 24, with San Antonio trailing 2-1 and trying to avoid a 3-1 series deficit. The Spurs-Thunder matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Frost Bank Center.

Victor Wembanyama’s Stats Show Why the Card Market Is Reacting

The simple version: Wembanyama’s cards are rising because the basketball case is getting louder.

In Game 3, Wembanyama had 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 39 minutes during San Antonio’s 123-108 loss to Oklahoma City. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

That was not his biggest game of the series, but it still showed how high the floor has become. In the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama is averaging 29.3 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks, leading the Spurs in all three categories.

The performance that helped send his card market into another gear came in Game 1, when Wembanyama erupted for 41 points and 24 rebounds in a double-overtime win over Oklahoma City, according to the card-market report.

That matters because it was not just a big box score. It was the kind of playoff moment that can reshape a player’s perception: a 7-foot-4 franchise star producing a historic stat line against one of the NBA’s best teams, on the postseason stage, in a series with real Finals stakes.

Wembanyama’s Playoff Leap Is Bigger Than One Hot Night

The regular season already established Wembanyama as one of the league’s best young players. He averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks while shooting 51.2% from the field.

His overall playoff numbers are in the same star tier: 22.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.8 blocks while shooting 53.8% from the field, according to StatMuse.

But the Spurs-Thunder series has pushed the conversation forward. Against Oklahoma City, Wembanyama’s scoring and rebounding have climbed above his regular-season levels. His series averages of 29.3 points and 15.0 rebounds are up from his regular-season marks of 25.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.

That is the clearest reason the card-market story is more than collector hype. Wembanyama is not merely popular. He is producing like a player whose postseason ceiling is arriving ahead of schedule.

Spurs Need More Than Wembanyama in Game 4 Against Thunder

The catch for San Antonio is that Wembanyama’s rise has not solved the entire matchup.

The Thunder took Game 3 despite Wembanyama playing 39 minutes. Oklahoma City’s bench production was the difference, with the NBA noting that the Thunder scored 76 bench points in Game 3, the most in a Conference Finals game since 1970-71. Through the first three games of the series, Oklahoma City’s bench had 183 points, also a Conference Finals record for the first three games of a series.

That has created a brutal equation for San Antonio. The Express-News reported that the Spurs were outscored by 19 points in the nine minutes Wembanyama rested in Game 3, while San Antonio was plus-four in his 39 minutes on the floor.

That is the game-day relevance behind the card surge. Wembanyama’s individual ascension is becoming clear, but Game 4 may reveal whether the Spurs can survive the minutes around him.

For collectors, the Wembanyama market is responding to the same thing Spurs fans are watching in real time: a young superstar moving from promise to proof. For San Antonio, the question tonight is whether that proof is enough to even the series before Oklahoma City gets a chance to take control.