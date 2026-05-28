Spurs Receive Encouraging Victor Wembanyama News Ahead Of Game 6

The Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs are currently down 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and heading into Game 6, the team needs a big game from their franchise superstar.

Wembanyama left a bit on the table in the Spurs’ Game 5 loss, and while his 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks weren’t the main cause for the defeat, San Antonio could desperately use a bounce-back performance from the French center.

Well, heading into Game 6, in what is a must-win for the Spurs, the team has a strong history coming off a loss in the 2026 playoffs. Wembanyama’s stats have been strong, and if recent history says anything, San Antonio is the rightful favorite for the game on Thursday night.

Victor Wembanyama Stats And Spurs Record After A Playoff Loss

Wembanyama is playing in the postseason for the first time in his short career, but in the four games he’s played while coming off a loss, the 22-year-old has proven to recover well after dropping a game.

In the subsequent four matchups Wemby has played after a Spurs playoff loss, the star is averaging 26.2 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks, with a 3-1 record in those games.

The Spurs have lost a total of five games in the 2026 playoffs, but Wembanyama has played in just four contests after a loss, as he missed the team’s Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering a concussion. Overall, San Antonio is 4-1 coming off a loss, and have scored an average of 118 points in those five games.

Additionally, in the Spurs’ series against the Thunder, Wembanyama is averaging 28.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and three blocks on 48.4/34.6/91.3 shooting splits. So, while his Game 5 performance was a bit disappointing, there’s a good chance he fills up the stat sheet even more in Game 6.

What’s more good news for the Spurs is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a career record of 1-4 in playoff Game 6s, according to StatMuse. San Antonio needs a win to keep their season alive, and currently slated as favorites for Game 6 on Thursday night, they have recent history on their side, and will need a bounce-back Wemby performance to force a Game 7 in San Antonio.

Spurs Face A Must-Win Game 6 Vs Thunder

After dropping Game 5 to the Thunder, the Spurs face a must-win Game 6 back in San Antonio, as they are currently down 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

In what was already mentioned, and likely the least-shocking statement of the entire NBA playoffs, is that they need a big game from Wembanyama.

“Get Wembanyama going,” Michael C. Wright wrote for ESPN on what the Spurs need to do in Game 6.

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“Widely proclaimed the best player currently in the NBA, Wembanyama needs to show it for San Antonio to stave off elimination. And though he has shocked observers with a seemingly otherworldly skill set, Wembanyama ultimately needs to figure out how to showcase those qualities on a more consistent basis for the upstart Spurs to knock off the defending champs, led by a two-time MVP.”

Along with him, the Spurs will need strong performances from guards De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle, each of whom has been a bit up-and-down in the series so far. Fox is dealing with an ankle injury, but he’ll need to score more, and the team will need Castle and Harper to keep their turnovers to a minimum, while also continuing to pester Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder backcourt.

Another key reason San Antonio lost Game 5 was their shooting, going 29.3% from three-point range. Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson will need to shoot better in Game 6, and while that won’t guarantee a win, it will certainly help the Spurs’ chances.

Still, Wemby remains the key to the Spurs winning Game 6. History shows he plays well after a loss in the postseason, and doing the same on Thursday night will keep the team’s season alive and give them one more shot to advance to the NBA Finals.

Spurs vs Thunder Game 6 tips off at 7:30 pm CST on Thursday, May 28 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, and will be live on NBC and Peacock.