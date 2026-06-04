Spurs Hit With Concerning Victor Wembanyama News Ahead of NBA Finals Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs head into Game 2 of the NBA Finals facing questions about Victor Wembanyama after their 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks in Wednesday’s series opener.

Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, but he struggled with efficiency, shooting 6-for-21 from the field while committing six turnovers. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson’s 30 points, erased a double-digit second-half deficit to steal home-court advantage and take a 1-0 series lead.

With Game 2 approaching, concerns have emerged about Wembanyama’s performance and energy level after a demanding seven-game Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Spurs star has insisted he is not worried, several prominent analysts questioned whether fatigue played a role in his struggles in Game 1.

Bill Simmons and Doc Rivers Question Victor Wembanyama’s Performance

Speaking on “The Bill Simmons Show”, Bill Simmons and former NBA coach Doc Rivers discussed Wembanyama’s Game 1 performance and whether the Knicks successfully disrupted his rhythm.

“Wemby looked tired. I don’t know if he shot his wad in the first half or what happened, but I just, I don’t know what the answer is,” Simmons said.

Rivers agreed, noting that New York defended the Spurs star throughout the game.

“I text you the first half. Wemby looks sped up tonight,” Rivers said.

Rivers noted that Wembanyama appeared to spend more time handling the ball than usual, which may have played into New York’s defensive game plan.

“One of the things I would look at first is how many dribbles did he have?” Rivers said. “I know that sounds crazy, but it felt like he dribbled the ball way more than usual.”

“The other thing is time of possession. How often did he hold the ball and have the ball in his hands? It looked like way more than usual. And so I think that played right into the Knicks’ hands.”

Rivers also praised Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, who scored 16 points and helped San Antonio build an early lead.

“Harper was phenomenal to me. He played great, played normal,” Rivers said.

The numbers supported some of those concerns. Wembanyama recorded postseason career highs in missed shots (15) and turnovers (six) while San Antonio finished with only 16 assists as a team.

Victor Wembanyama and Mitch Johnson Respond After New York Knicks Win

Despite external concerns, Wembanyama was direct in assessing his own performance.

“I was bad tonight,” he said after Game 1. “It’s not more complicated than that.”

The 22-year-old agreed with Spurs coach Mitch Johnson that he needs to establish a stronger presence closer to the basket.

“I agree with the coach,” Wembanyama said. “It’s the same: Every team guards differently. I’m going to figure it out.”

Johnson also acknowledged the Knicks’ physical defensive approach.

“Felt like he missed a few shots early,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get him moving in space and toward the rim, whether that’s on rolls or running in transition. But we need the pressure on the rim and the force in the paint.”

New York’s defensive blueprint featured Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson taking turns making life difficult for the Spurs star.

The Knicks held San Antonio to 42 points in the paint and forced the Spurs into one of their least efficient offensive performances of the postseason. San Antonio also shot just 11-for-43 from three-point range.

Even after the loss, Wembanyama remained confident heading into Game 2.

“It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out,” he said. “It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good.”

He added: “When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”

Game 2 on Friday now becomes critical for San Antonio as the Spurs try to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole before the NBA Finals shift to New York.