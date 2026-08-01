Nike Teases Signature Shoe for Victor Wembanyama After $252 Million Spurs Deal

Victor Wembanyama’s landmark offseason added another milestone as Nike confirmed a new long-term partnership with the San Antonio Spurs star, including plans for his first signature basketball shoe. The announcement comes shortly after Wembanyama signed a five-year, $252 million maximum contract extension with the Spurs, cementing his future with the franchise.

The 22-year-old is coming off the most successful season of his career, helping San Antonio reach the 2026 NBA Finals while earning NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors and All-NBA First Team recognition. Nike celebrated the renewed partnership in an official statement, saying, “We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama’s journey with Nike.

As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the next generation of the game. We are excited about all that we’ve built together and look forward to more wins ahead.”

Nike confirms Victor Wembanyama signature shoe after San Antonio Spurs extension

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wembanyama has agreed to a new long-term extension with Nike that includes the launch of his first signature sneaker, the Nike Wemby 1.

The agreement was finalized before his previous Nike contract was scheduled to expire in October 2026. It follows the Spurs’ decision to sign the French star to a five-year, $252 million rookie maximum extension earlier this offseason.

Nike announced the deal with a cinematic teaser on social media, unveiling a new “VW” logo that will serve as the official branding for Wembanyama’s signature line. The logo replaces the alien-themed graphic previously associated with the Spurs star and establishes a permanent identity for the upcoming sneaker collection.

Wembanyama originally joined Nike in 2022 while playing for Metropolitans 92 in France before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

During his first three NBA seasons, he primarily wore models from Nike’s G.T. basketball line, including the G.T. Hustle and G.T. Cut series.

Before the Wemby 1 officially reaches retail, Nike is scheduled to release Wembanyama’s G.T. Cut 4 “Statue of Liberty” player-exclusive colorway during Fall 2026. The “Mint Foam/Metallic Gold” design pays tribute to the historical connection between France and the United States and features the French phrase “Vous êtes les bienvenus” (“You’re Welcome”) on the heel.

Victor Wembanyama continues historic rise with San Antonio Spurs

Nike’s latest announcement follows a season that further established Wembanyama as one of the NBA’s elite players.

The Spurs finished the regular season with a 62-20 record before advancing to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the New York Knicks in five games.

Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-leading 3.1 blocks across 64 regular-season games while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range.

His defensive impact earned him his first Defensive Player of the Year award, while his overall production secured a place on the All-NBA First Team.

Across his first three NBA seasons, Wembanyama has appeared in 181 games and owns career averages of 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 blocks while shooting 48.4 percent from the field.

The Nike extension marks another significant step in his rapidly growing profile off the court. With the Wemby 1, Wembanyama joins an exclusive group of Nike signature athletes that includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Devin Booker and Sabrina Ionescu.

The agreement also reinforces Nike’s long-term commitment to one of basketball’s fastest-rising global stars.

With both his future in San Antonio secured through his record-setting contract extension and his first signature sneaker officially on the way, Wembanyama continues expanding his influence beyond the court as the Spurs prepare for the 2026-27 NBA season.