Victor Wembanyama’s Parents, Élodie & Felix, Are Why Spurs Star Is Built Different

Victor Wembanyama’s parents, Élodie de Fautereau and Félix Wembanyama, are part of a family full of athletes, including the San Antonio Spurs center. Wemby may be 7-foot-4, but he is not the only tall person in the family.

Wembanyama’s mom, Elodie, is estimated to be 6-foot-3, while the Spurs star’s dad, Felix, is 6-foot-6. Both parents are elite athletes with Wemby’s mother being a former professional basketball player and later transitioned into coaching.

The Spurs star was born in Le Chesnay, France, located just outside of Paris. Wemby comes from a diverse background as his mother was born in France, while his dad was born in Belgium while his family is originally from the Congo.

The Spurs big man’s dad is a former track and field athlete. All this helps explain why Wemby is the most unique athlete fans have seen enter the NBA in quite some time.

“Dad gave me the passion for knowing subjects in depth,” Wemby explained to SLAM’s Pascal Giberne during an October 3, 2022, feature titled, “Meet Victor Wembanyama, the 7-4 French Cheat Code Coming to Shake Up the NBA. “Being a real technician of sports, of whatever I do.”

Wemby may come from a family of athletes, but the star insists basketball was never forced upon him. That said, the star admitted sports are part of what brings the family together.

“I mean, I had the choice and I still have the choice to play or not play basketball, but basketball has always been around,” Wemby told SLAM. “I can’t avoid it in my family.”

Here’s what you need to know about Wembanyama’s parents.

Wemby’s Parents, Élodie de Fautereau and Félix Wembanyama, Are Both Stellar Athletes

Wemby’s mom and dad are no strangers to the States, frequently attending Spurs games to cheer on their son. The star’s mother, Elodie, was sitting next to the Spurs star after Wemby was named the 2025-26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

“It feels great,” Wemby told NBC during an April 20, interview. “My mom’s sitting here next to me. She just said something very true.

“The real struggle might have been getting to 65 games (minimum required to win awards). But I’m super, super happy to win this award and actually super proud to be the first ever unanimous (selection).”

Elodie and Wemby have been spotted during the NBA playoffs sharing a moment together prior to tipoff of games.

Victor Wembanyama’s Family Includes Wemby’s Brother, Oscar & Sister, Eve, Who Are Also Basketball Players

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There are additional Wembanyama family members who are great basketball players. Wemby’s sister, Eve Wembanyama, recently played for MB Zaglebie Sosnowiec in Poland and KBF Peja 03 in Kosovo, per Yahoo Sports.



The Spurs big man’s younger brother, Oscar Wembanyama, is 6-foot-7 and plays for Strasbourg Basketball (SIG Strasbourg) in France. Oscar is hoping to eventually follow his brother to the NBA.



Oscar Wembanyama, the 18-year-old younger brother of Victor, says he’s “obsessed with the NBA. That’s my goal.” Here’s what he told @Arthur_Puy & @sami_sdk ⬇️ On his last name:“It’s not something that puts pressure on me. I don’t tell myself I’m going to damage my name if I… https://t.co/X0nVUR985p — Maxime Aubin (@MaximeAubin1) March 3, 2026

“Obsessed with the NBA. That’s my goal,” Wembanyama told reporters in March. “… It’s (being Victor Wembanyama’s brother) not something that puts pressure on me.

“I don’t tell myself I’m going to damage my name if I have bad performances. I want people to remember my face. Not my last name or my first name, but my style of play.”