Victor Wembanyama Projected To Win Every NBA Championship As Long As He’s Healthy

Victor Wembanyama’s brilliance on both ends of the basketball court has already led many to compare him to some of the all-time greatest the sport has ever seen. His outstanding Game 1 performance against the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals further reinforced his budding greatness.

After Game 1, sports analyst Max Kellerman had an incredibly bold declaration about Wembanyama’s future, and it is bad news for the rest of the NBA.

According to Kellerman, Wembanyama would win every NBA championship in the foreseeable future as long as he is healthy.

“If he stays healthy, pack it up everybody,” Kellerman said in the Game Over podcast ahead of Game 2 of the West Finals. “The time to win a championship was to try and load up this year and do something. If Wemby stays healthy, no one is winning anything, forever.”

Max Kellerman says if Victor Wembanyama stays healthy, no team will EVER win another championship: “If he stays healthy, pack it up everybody! The time to win a championship was try and load up this year and do something. If Wemby stays healthy, no one is winning anything,… https://t.co/cooq3gCIIP pic.twitter.com/NwfsBn7HQF — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 20, 2026

Wembanyama had an all-time best performance in Game 1, tallying 41 points and 24 rebounds while impacting the Thunder’s offense in a way that no team has ever done before. Wemby’s heroics included him drilling a near-logo triple to tie the game up in the first overtime en route to the double-overtime victory.

Wembanyama is expected to continue affecting the game the same way in Game 2, where the Thunder is seen with massive pressure to win.

Victor Wembanyama Ready To Take Any Challenges

After his superb Game 1 performance, Victor Wembanyama reaffirmed that he is not afraid to face any challenge in his career. In his post-game press conference, Wembanyama said that the way opposing squads defend him has taken a toll on him, but he believes he would be resting in July, when the NBA Finals are over.

“The message would be that we as a team are ready to go in any environment. In any place against anybody,” Wemby said via The Athletic. ”And even though we still got a lot to learn, our effort should be over anybody else’s. And tonight we were relentless.”

“And as I said, yes, it takes a toll. But we will rest in July.”

Wembanyama, the Defensive Player of the Year, has been the biggest thorn in the side of the Thunder. Boosted by Wemby’s presence, the Spurs have won five of their six meetings against the Thunder this season, including the five regular-season games they played.

It remains to be seen whether the Thunder will adjust their defensive coverage on Wemby and change their offensive game plan to circumvent him.

However, one truth is clear so far: they have yet to find any answers against Wembanyama.

Spurs-Thunder Game 2 Tip-Off

The Spurs and the Thunder will meet again on Wednesday night, May 20, at the Paycom Center for Game 2 of the series.

The game is expected to have extra tension as the Thunder face a must-win situation as they look to avoid a 0-2 hole before heading to the road.

Tip-off of the game is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast via NBC and Peacock.