Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Spurs Choking Against the Knicks

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama shared his reaction after his team blew a 29-point lead to the New York Knicks in Game 4.

The Spurs were up 81-52 in the third quarter, and it appeared that San Antonio was on their way to tying up the NBA Finals at 2-2 heading back to Game 5 at Frost Bank Center.

But the Knicks fought hard in the second half and completed the biggest comeback of all time in the NBA Finals as they won Game 4 107-106, taking a 3-1 series lead in their bid to win New York’s first NBA Championship since 1973.

What was an amazing comeback for the Knicks can only be described as a failure of epic proportions for the Spurs, who choked away the lead and now face a must-win situation in Game 5 on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama Shares Reaction to Spurs Blowing Massive Lead to Knicks

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Spurs’ superstar center Wembanyama shared his honest thoughts on what happened to the Spurs in Game 4.

“Can’t really explain it right now. I don’t know. I think it’s just exectution, greediness of some sort. We clearly weren’t the hungriest in the second half,” Wembanyama said.

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year then told reporters what was going through his mind in the moment following such a brutal and heart-wrenching loss for San Antonio.

“What’s going through my mind right now, I think it’s going one of two ways. One of two ways, a bad one and a good one. The bad one would be giving up; the good one would be getting stronger through this, getting more together, and I know this is what we’re going to do,” Wembanyama said.

Spurs in Must-Win Situation in Game 5

Now that the Knicks have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead, the Spurs are facing a must-win situation in Game 5 as they hope to keep their season alive.

San Antonio will have home-court advantage in Game 5, as the game takes place at Frost Bank Center on Saturday. So, that’s certainly a positive, even if the team lost Games 1 and 2 at home already in this series.

But to go from a 2-2 series tie to a 3-1 series deficit changed the entire trajectory of this year’s NBA Championship.

If it was a close game that the Spurs ended up losing in the end, okay, that happens, and you can reconcile it.

But to blow a 29-point lead in a game that you were controlling for three quarters, the fact that the Spurs lost this game might be too big a mountain to overcome and come back to win the series.

After all, the only team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit and win the NBA Finals was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who came back and defeated the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

The Spurs will continue to fight and give it everything they have. But they are in a bad spot right now, because they have to win all three remaining games of the series, with absolutely zero margin for error.

The Knicks, on the other hand, can still afford to make some mistakes and win this series. The Spurs, however, cannot. They have to play perfect basketball from here on out, or their dream of winning the 2025-26 NBA Championship will be dashed for good.