Victor Wembanyama recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls show. And he did not spend much time in roasting the veteran comedian and Jumanji star.

Hart was discussing his basketball credentials when he brought up his experience with a basketball “combine.” Wembanyama immediately questioned what kind of combine Hart was talking about, joking that it sounded more like a “preschool combine.” Hart pushed back by pointing out that he is a four-time NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP.

The exchange had an obvious visual element to it as well. Wembanyama is reportedly 7-foot-4-inches tall, though some believe that figure is obsolete and he’s somehow taller. On the flipside, Hart is 5-foot-4. The two-foot height difference has been a recurring source of jokes whenever the two appear together.

Play

Hart has plenty of basketball experience in the celebrity setting, though. He won the Celebrity All-Star Game MVP award in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018. No other celebrity has won as many in the event’s history. Even so, hat did not stop Wembanyama from having some fun with his claims.

The clip has resurfaced on social media and gives fans a glimpse of Wembanyama away from the pressure that comes with being the centerpiece of the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama makes major financial sacrifice for Spurs

The jokes come amid a major commitment from Wembanyama, who agreed to a five-year, $252 million extension with San Antonio in July.

The Spurs confirmed the deal on July 10, and Wembanyama posted his own message on social media shortly afterward: “Spurs family, I’m here to stay. Whatever it takes.”

The contract was notable because Wembanyama passed on a considerably larger potential payday. Instead of taking a 30% maximum contract with escalators, he agreed to the standard 25% maximum. The difference was projected to be more than $50 million over the five-year deal, with the larger contract potentially exceeding $300 million.

Wembanyama later explained that money was not going to be the thing that held San Antonio back. Time and again, he has reiterated the fact that he is not afraid to go for it in earnest when it comes to winning. To that end, the structure of the deal gives the Spurs additional flexibility as they try to keep their young core together and continue adding pieces around their star.

For a franchise coming off an NBA Finals appearance, the decision carried added significance. Wembanyama is clearly invested in what San Antonio is trying to build, and his contract gives the organization more room to do it.

Spurs and Victor Wembanyama Face Sky-High Expectations After Finals Run

The Spurs enter the new season in a very different position from where they were a year ago.

San Antonio won 62 games during the 2025-26 regular season. This meant they finished second in the shark-infested Western Conference. They exceeded expectations in the postseason and reached the NBA Finals after eliminating the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Knicks eventually beat the Spurs in the Finals. Even so, their deep Playoffs run established San Antonio as a serious contender after a rapid turnaround.

Wembanyama was at the center of it. He averaged 25 points and 11.5 rebounds during the regular season, earned First-Team All-NBA honors and was unanimously named Defensive Player of the Year.

The Spurs’ core remains remarkably young. Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and Wembanyama are 20, 21 and 22, respectively, according to NBA.com. The organization now has to follow up a Finals appearance with a season in which the expectations are considerably higher.

NBA.com described those expectations as “sky high” while highlighting San Antonio among the league’s most anticipated teams for 2026-27. The Spurs are scheduled to face Oklahoma City, Minnesota and New York in several of the season’s most closely watched games.

Wembanyama’s exchange with Hart is a reminder that there is still a lighter side to the young star. Most of the attention around him now, however, will be tied to whether the Spurs can build on the biggest season the franchise has had in years.