Victor Wembanyama Sparks Religion Debate After Spurs Win

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama turned heads with his pregame outfit ahead of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old arrived wearing a dark green robe, loose grey pants and matching slides — an outfit that many presumed was an ode to his affinity for Shaolin monks.

However, Wemby clarified after the 118-91 win that his outfit was not a reference to his visit to the Shaolin monastery in China, where he spent nearly two weeks last year. Instead, the Spurs star’s outfit honored the Islamic holiday Eid.

“It had nothing to do with the monks,” Wemby said in French.

“Yes, indeed, it’s for Eid.”

What is Victor Wembanyama’s Religion?

Wembanyama’s comments sparked a lot of chatter about his religious beliefs.

French sportswriter Maxime Aubin tried to shut down rumors circulating on social media about Wemby’s faith.

“I’m seeing a lot of misinformation about Victor Wembanyama’s pregame outfit, even from major American media,” wrote the L’Équipe writer.

“@hugo_levay asked the player directly, and Wemby confirmed it was an outfit for Eid al-Adha, the Muslim celebration happening this week, not a monk’s robe.”

“PS: Wembanyama is not Muslim, at least, the last time I asked him, he said he didn’t identify with any particular religion.”

Veteran Spurs beat writer Dusty Garza weighed in on the subject.

“Victor himself has never publicly declared a religious faith,” Garza wrote on X.

“He keeps that private. Sources that have addressed the topic (including French media) state that his religion is not known publicly and that he has not spoken about it officially. No credible reporting, family statements, or self-identification supports otherwise.”

Victor himself has never publicly declared a religious faith. He keeps that private. Sources that have addressed the topic (including French media) state that his religion is not known publicly and that he has not spoken about it officially. No credible reporting, family… https://t.co/s0hMwBOFsh — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) May 29, 2026

Spurs vs Thunder Game 7

The Spurs are one win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. However, history is heavily stacked against Victor Wembanyama and Co.

In their 61-year history in the NBA, the Spurs have never won a Game 7 on the road, dating back to their loss to the Washington Bullets in the 1979 Conference Finals. Since that loss to the Bullets, the Spurs have lost four more Game 7s on the road — 1990 Western Conference Semifinals vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 2013 NBA Finals vs. Miami Heat, 2015 First Round vs. LA Clippers and 2019 First Round vs. Denver Nuggets.

While the odds are stacked heavily against them, the young Spurs are beaming with confidence heading into the do-or-die game. On Thursday, Stephon Castle declared that the Spurs are “a better team” than the Oklahoma City Thunder and can win Game 7.

“As a group, we all want this,” Castle said after the Game 6 win, via The Oklahoman.

“It’s right there in front of us. We feel like collectively that we’re better than this team and we didn’t want to let our fans down on our home court either.

“So coming out here with a chance to go back to OKC and play a Game 7 I feel like is all the motivation we need.”

Spurs vs Thunder Game 7 tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The winner will face the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.