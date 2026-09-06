Victor Wembanyama Spotted Cageside for Frenchman’s Explosive UFC Debut

Victor Wembanyama spent part of the weekend away from basketball, attending UFC Fight Night in Paris. Wembanyama was at Accor Arena alongside his younger brother, Oscar Wembanyama, who plays professional basketball for Denain Voltaire Basket in France.

The event provided a strong French connection, with Wembanyama watching one of the country’s leading combat-sports talents compete in the main event.

Salahdine Parnasse entered the UFC after building a 24-2 professional MMA record and winning championships in two weight classes with KSW.

Parnasse faced New Zealand veteran Dan Hooker in the main event as UFC Fight Night returned to Paris. Wembanyama’s presence added an NBA spotlight to an important night for French MMA and created a crossover between two of the country’s rising sports stars.

Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Salahdine Parnasse’s UFC Debut

Parnasse gave the home crowd plenty to celebrate with a first-round TKO over Hooker. The French lightweight finished the fight after landing a damaging body kick, then followed up with punches, emphatically ending his UFC debut.

The stoppage came in the first round of the Accor Arena main event, giving Parnasse a successful introduction to the UFC after years of experience outside the promotion.

Wembanyama was in the building to watch his fellow Frenchman and was thrilled by the result.

His presence also highlighted the connection between two athletes representing France on major international stages.

Parnasse entered the UFC with an established résumé. The 28-year-old had competed for promotions, including KSW and arrived in Paris with a 24-2 professional record.

Following the victory, Parnasse made clear that he wants to move quickly toward another major challenge.

He expressed interest in facing former UFC featherweight champion and BMF titleholder Max Holloway or another opponent ranked inside the lightweight top five.

“I’m the best fighter in the world,” Parnasse said after the victory.

“I knew I was going to finish the fight. I finish all my fights by KO.”

The performance also earned Parnasse a Performance of the Night bonus, adding another highlight to his UFC debut.

While Parnasse’s performance gave the Paris crowd another rising star to celebrate, the Spurs have their own reasons for generating excitement heading into the new NBA season.

Victor Wembanyama Leads France Toward 2027 World Cup After Strong Qualifying Run

Wembanyama recently returned to the French national team and has taken on a new leadership role as captain, having previously played alongside Rudy Gobert.

France went 4-0 in its four qualifying games and has nearly secured its place at the 2027 FIBA World Cup, according to Team France Basket.

Wembanyama also produced a strong performance against Sweden, finishing with 30 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists in France’s 84-69 victory.

The result capped a perfect qualifying window for France. The national team overcame Sweden with a strong finish, completing the qualifying stretch unbeaten.

Team France Basket highlighted Wembanyama as the leader of a formidable interior group that also includes Gobert.

His return has given France another major presence as the team builds toward the 2027 World Cup.

That makes Wembanyama’s Paris weekend a fitting snapshot of his place in French sport. He watched Parnasse make his UFC arrival in front of a home crowd while continuing his own responsibilities as France’s basketball captain.

For Parnasse, the UFC debut opened a new chapter. For Wembanyama, it was another reminder of the growing attention surrounding French athletes across major international sports.