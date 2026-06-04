Shaq Calls Out Victor Wembanyama After Spurs’ NBA Finals Game 1 Loss to Knicks

The New York Knicks opened the 2026 NBA Finals with a 105-95 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, taking a 1-0 lead behind a strong fourth-quarter performance from Jalen Brunson.

Brunson finished with 30 points despite dealing with knee and ankle scares during the game. Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Hart contributed 15 rebounds as New York closed the game on an 11-0 run.

For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. However, the Spurs star struggled with efficiency, shooting 6-for-21 from the field, missing seven of nine three-point attempts and committing six turnovers. Following the loss, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal offered a blunt assessment of Wembanyama’s performance.

Shaquille O’Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Must Play Better for San Antonio Spurs

Speaking after Game 1, O’Neal said both the Spurs and their franchise star need to make adjustments before Friday’s Game 2.

“But you’ve got to do a better job of making adjustments,” O’Neal said. “San Antonio definitely has to adjust. Coach said we’ve got to get Victor the ball a little bit more inside. And for Victor, you’ve got to play better.”

O’Neal pointed directly to Wembanyama’s shooting struggles.

“You know, the way he played, not good at all. 6-21 is not going to get it done shooting. 10-3 points is not going to get it done. So you’ve got to make some self-adjustments and some mental adjustments, and you have to say we cannot lose game two.”

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson echoed a similar sentiment after the game. He said San Antonio needs to get Wembanyama to attack the basket more.

“Felt like he missed a few shots early,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get him moving in space and toward the rim, whether that’s on rolls or running in transition. But we need the pressure on the rim and the force in the paint.”

The Knicks’ defensive approach, led by Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, consistently made Wembanyama work for his opportunities.

Asked about guarding the Spurs star, Towns said, “He’s an amazing player, one-of-a-kind player in this NBA that the league has ever seen, and you just try to make it as difficult as possible.”

Victor Wembanyama Responds After New York Knicks Take Game 1

Despite the disappointing result, Wembanyama accepted responsibility for his performance while expressing confidence that he can improve as the series continues.

“I was bad tonight,” Wembanyama said. “It’s not more complicated than that.”

The 22-year-old agreed with Johnson’s assessment that he needs to establish a stronger presence near the basket.

“I agree with the coach,” Wembanyama said. “It’s the same: Every team guards differently. I’m going to figure it out.”

While the Spurs lost the opener, Wembanyama insisted he is not concerned about the series’ long-term outlook.

“I think we let that one go,” he said.

Later, he added, “I’m not worried in the slightest.”

Wembanyama also stressed that improvement does not require major changes.

“It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out,” he said. “It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good.”

San Antonio’s offensive issues extended beyond Wembanyama. The Spurs shot just 11-for-43 from three-point range and finished with only 16 assists. De’Aaron Fox struggled offensively, while New York capitalized with 23 second-chance points.

The Spurs now face added pressure heading into Game 2 on Friday night. A loss would send them to New York trailing 2-0 in the series.

For San Antonio, the focus will be on whether Wembanyama can respond after one of his toughest postseason performances and help the Spurs even the NBA Finals before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.