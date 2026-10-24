Victor Wembanyama Speaks On France Protests As Spurs Struggle To Open Season

Victor Wembanyama is keeping his home nation in his thoughts but refused to make it an excuse for the San Antonio Spurs’ poor start to the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Talking after their second straight loss in the season, Wembanyama acknowledged the protests that have been happening across France over the past two weeks. Yet, he said it is not a cause of the Spurs’ basketball problems at the start of the season.

“Yes, it’s something I’m thinking about,” Wemby said about the protests in France. “There’s a lot going on in our lives. But that absolutely doesn’t explain the poor performances.”

High school and university students across France launched nationwide demonstrations in mid-September to October to protest overcrowded classrooms, teacher and staff shortages, dilapidated infrastructure, and budget cuts.

While many demonstrations began as peaceful school blockades, some actions turned violent, involving street riots, property damage, vandalism, and clashes with police. Thousands of people have been arrested nationwide.

Victor Wembanyama Has Been Supporting The Movements In France

In early October 2026, Wembanyama stated that he “hears and supports” the protesting students, drawing on his own background growing up in Nanterre, where school blockades were common. He noted that the youth are drawing attention to deep-seated systemic inequalities.

“These are systemic inequalities – problems so deep-rooted that, in fact, I’m glad that high-school students and young people in general are speaking up,” Wembanyama said in a press conference.

“I hear them, ​and I support them, and I hope the people at the very top will ​do the same. I have a lot of interest. I meant it,” Wembanyama added at the press ​conference. I was in that position not so long ago. I’ve had the chance to escape this system, to escape these problems. But it’s chance, it’s luck. So I want to show my support.”

“It’s not something that’s completely unfamiliar ​to me. I went to high school in Nanterre, which was already a stronghold of ‘blocages’ ​back then,” he said, referring to student-led school blockades.”

Spurs Struggle To Start The NBA Season

While France is in chaos, the Spurs are also facing their own problem as they lost their first two games to start the new season.

The early slump is heavily tied to a shockingly sluggish offensive start from franchise superstar Wembanyama.

Wembanyama suffered a career-worst offensive performance during a 116-104 opening night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he shot a miserable 1-of-13 (7.7%) from the field and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

He bounced back with 25 points and 13 rebounds in their next game but the Spurs still fell short in a narrow 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets. San Antonio is visibly struggling to find its offensive rhythm as Wembanyama and the coaching staff look to integrate a loaded guard rotation featuring Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and De’Aaron Fox.

The 7-foot-5 French entered the year with immense MVP and championship expectations following a trip to the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Spurs are not expected to continue such slow performances, but the two games have been a possible warning of something wrong with the team.

Nevertheless, the team still has a lot of games left to turn things around and deliver on the offseason expectations.