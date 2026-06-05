Victor Wembanyama Delivers Unexpected Win for Spurs After Finals Defeat

The San Antonio Spurs may have dropped Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals, but Victor Wembanyama’s growing global appeal helped the series open with one of the largest television audiences in recent NBA history.

According to ESPN and Nielsen Big Data + Panel, the New York Knicks‘ 105-95 victory over the Spurs averaged 16.93 million viewers on ABC and peaked at 19.63 million viewers at 11 p.m. ET. The audience marked the most-watched NBA Finals Game 1 since 2018 and the largest Game 1 audience on ABC outside of the Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers dynasty matchups.

Viewership also surged 90 percent from last year’s NBA Finals opener.

For the Spurs, the numbers offered further evidence of Wembanyama’s emergence as one of basketball’s biggest global attractions despite San Antonio entering the Finals as the smaller media market.

Victor Wembanyama Continues to Elevate Spurs’ Global Profile

Since arriving as the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, Wembanyama has transformed the Spurs into one of the NBA’s most followed franchises worldwide.

The French superstar’s international popularity has fueled television ratings, social media engagement and merchandise sales throughout his first three NBA seasons. That reach appeared to carry into the Finals as basketball fans around the globe tuned in to watch Wembanyama’s championship debut against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

Even after a difficult Game 1 performance, Wembanyama remained one of the central storylines driving interest in the series.

The 7-foot-4 superstar finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks but struggled offensively, shooting just 6-of-21 from the field.

Still, his presence helped make the Spurs part of one of the most-watched NBA broadcasts of the past seven years.

Spurs-Knicks Finals Creates Compelling New NBA Showcase

The ratings success also reflected the unique appeal of the matchup.

While New York brought one of the league’s largest and most passionate fan bases to the Finals, San Antonio arrived with one of the sport’s most recognizable international stars in Wembanyama.

The combination proved to be a winning formula for the NBA.

ABC’s Game 1 broadcast was the most-watched program on television on June 3 across all key adult and male demographics. It also became the most-watched NBA Finals game overall since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals.

The audience underscores the league’s belief that Wembanyama can become one of the faces of basketball’s next generation.

Spurs Looking to Respond in Game 2

While the television numbers represented a major victory for the NBA, San Antonio’s focus remains on evening the series.

The Spurs squandered a 14-point second-half lead in Game 1 as Brunson scored 13 fourth-quarter points to help New York seize home-court advantage.

Wembanyama acknowledged afterward that he did not play up to his standards.

“Yeah, I was bad tonight,” Wembanyama said. “It’s not more complicated than that.”

The Spurs star also expressed confidence that adjustments are coming.

“We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”

If Game 1’s record-breaking audience was any indication, millions of viewers around the world will be watching closely to see whether Wembanyama can deliver that response in Game 2 and help San Antonio even the NBA Finals before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.