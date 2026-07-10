Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on Spurs Future With Bold Statement

Victor Wembanyama has never hidden how much the San Antonio Spurs mean to him. But his latest social media post may be his strongest public statement yet.

As the franchise looks to build on an encouraging 2025-26 campaign that ended with an NBA Finals appearance, Wembanyama delivered a message that has made the fanbase and reinforced the belief that he sees his long-term future in San Antonio.

Wembanyama’s Message Speaks Volumes

Wembanyama took to X and posted:

“Spurs family, I’m here to stay. Whatever it takes.”

It’s a short statement that echoes sentiments he shared last summer, when he told French outlet L’Équipe that it’s “obviously my dream to spend my entire career with a single franchise… Here. In San Antonio.”

Following his Western Conference Finals MVP performance, in which he averaged 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds against Oklahoma City, this renewed pledge carries even more weight.

Breaking Down the Contract Numbers

Wembanyama is still playing on his rookie-scale deal, a four-year, $55.1 million contract signed in July 2023 that included $24.9 million guaranteed.

His salary has climbed steadily each season, from $12.16 million in 2023-24 to $16.87 million for 2026-27, with the final two years structured as team options that San Antonio has already exercised. He’ll become a restricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

Why San Antonio Believes In Its Franchise Star

Wembanyama’s latest post also aligns with everything he has said since arriving in San Antonio. Whether discussing the team’s culture, the fanbase or the organization’s championship tradition, he has consistently spoken about the Spurs as more than just his employer. Earlier this year, he even described the franchise as “my franchise” while praising the family atmosphere surrounding the organization.

San Antonio’s 2026 Finals run against the Knicks ended in a painful loss, but Wembanyama’s Game 3 outburst of 32 points snapped New York’s 13-game playoff win streak and proved the Spurs have those capabilities.

If anything, Wembanyama’s message suggests that the Finals defeat has only strengthened his resolve. Rather than looking elsewhere, he appears focused on bringing another championship to San Antonio.

For a franchise built on long-term stability and superstar loyalty, those words are exactly what Spurs fans wanted to hear.

The front office still has roster decisions to make, but with Wembanyama publicly embracing the challenge, San Antonio’s future appears firmly centered around one player determined to do “whatever it takes.”