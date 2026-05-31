Victor Wembanyama Drops Cryptic ‘Addiction’ Warning After Spurs Reach NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are headed to the NBA Finals after defeating the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. The victory sends San Antonio to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014 and sets up a championship matchup against the New York Knicks.

Wembanyama once again played a leading role in the Spurs’ success. The 22-year-old finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Game 7 after posting 28 points and 10 rebounds in San Antonio’s Game 6 victory that forced the series back to Oklahoma City.

After helping guide the Spurs through one of the toughest playoff challenges of his young career, Wembanyama reflected on the emotional and mental demands of the series and what he learned about himself along the way.

Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Spurs’ NBA Finals Breakthrough

During his postgame interview, Wembanyama was asked what he learned about himself while navigating the pressure of the Western Conference Finals.

The Spurs star said the experience revealed a new level of resilience.

“I learned so about myself since you were asked,” Wembanyama said. “I would say what I learned is I can go through hurdles that I didn’t know those hurdles could get so high.”

Wembanyama explained that competing on the NBA’s biggest stage pushed him to find another level mentally.

“It’s just pushing through. I found resources inside of me, relentlessness. I already knew that, but doing it at this level.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year emphasized the challenge of competing against elite opposition throughout the postseason.

“I mean, this is the best basketball on the planet that’s being played right now,” Wembanyama said.

Despite the pressure and intensity, he made it clear that he wants more opportunities like this in the future.

“And the crazy thing is, maybe I’m crazy for that, but I want to do that 15, 20 more times,” Wembanyama said. “Let’s hope it doesn’t become an addiction. Maybe it is already.”

The comments came moments after San Antonio completed its comeback from a 3-2 series deficit against Oklahoma City.

San Antonio Spurs Eliminate Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7

Game 7 featured the matchup many expected throughout the series: Wembanyama against two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points and nine assists, doing his best to keep Oklahoma City’s title defense alive despite the absence of injured teammates Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell.

San Antonio, however, received contributions throughout its rotation.

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 22 points and seven rebounds, helping them secure the 111-103 victory on the road.

The win completed a remarkable series for a Spurs team built around one of the NBA’s youngest cores. Alongside Wembanyama, players such as Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie helped San Antonio advance past the defending champions.

The Thunder struggled to replace Williams’ production, who missed Game 7 because of a hamstring injury. Oklahoma City also received limited offensive output from its frontcourt. According to game statistics, starting big men Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for 11 points in the loss.

For San Antonio, the result marks its first NBA Finals appearance since winning the championship in 2014.

The Spurs will now face the New York Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and have won 11 consecutive playoff games.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Wednesday in San Antonio.

For Wembanyama, the journey now continues on the league’s biggest stage. After leading the Spurs through a seven-game battle against the defending champions, he will have an opportunity to compete for the first NBA title of his career while continuing to test the limits he spoke about after Saturday’s victory.