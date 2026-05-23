Victor Wembanyama Makes Honest Admission After Spurs WCF Game 3 Loss to Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 123-108 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, falling behind 2-1 in the series despite a strong start at Frost Bank Center.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points in 39 minutes, while Devin Vassell added 20 points and De’Aaron Fox returned from injury to score 15 in his first appearance of the series. The Spurs opened the game on a 15-0 run, but Oklahoma City responded behind a dominant bench performance and strong second-half execution.

After the game, Wembanyama made an honest assessment of his own performance as San Antonio now faces its first playoff series deficit since the French star arrived in the NBA.

“It’s my first playoffs. It was the first playoffs for many of us,” Wembanyama said. “Of course, there was going to be hard trials. It is to be expected. But now, we’re going to see what we’re made of.”

Victor Wembanyama Admits Spurs Must Improve Against Oklahoma City Thunder Defense

Wembanyama acknowledged that Oklahoma City’s physical defense has disrupted San Antonio’s offense during the last two games.

When asked about the attention he has received defensively throughout the series, Wembanyama said he needs to improve as a playmaker.

“I feel like I have trouble making my teammates better right now,” Wembanyama said. “If that’s what I should do better. My shooting splits aren’t terrible. I need to be more of a team player.”

He later explained what he believes needs to improve.

“Facilitate better, rebound the ball better,” Wembanyama said. “Push their defense a little bit more, to fight further and see how much they’re willing to help off of my teammates and feed them.”

The Thunder consistently crowded Wembanyama throughout Game 3 with Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, and Chet Holmgren helping limit his overall impact despite his scoring numbers. Wembanyama finished with only four rebounds and three assists.

Asked about Oklahoma City’s defensive approach, Wembanyama credited the Thunder’s experience.

“I mean they’re being physical,” Wembanyama said. “The difference maybe with this team is their experience. They may be being more smart about it. But we just got to find the answers. We’re going to watch film. We’re going to figure it out.”

The game also became increasingly physical during the second half. Stephon Castle was fouled hard on consecutive drives, including a flagrant foul by Ajay Mitchell that led to technical fouls for Mitchell and Vassell.

Despite the tension, Wembanyama said frustration cannot become a distraction.

“Oh, no, there’s no place for frustration,” he said. “It’s annoying, of course, but we’re going to use that as energy.”

Oklahoma City Thunder Bench Dominates Spurs in Game 3 Victory

Oklahoma City recovered quickly after San Antonio’s explosive opening stretch and controlled most of the game behind its bench production.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points and 12 assists. Jared McCain added 24 points off the bench, while Jaylin Williams scored 18 points with five made three-pointers.

The Thunder reserves outscored San Antonio’s bench 76-23 during the win.

“We just went out there and competed,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They obviously jumped on us early. First game in their building, their crowd behind them, they were excited to play. We just wanted to make sure we competed from that point on.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also praised his team’s response after the Spurs’ fast start.

“It was a punch. Credit them, they were ready to play and they got us early,” Daigneault said. “I just thought we showed great poise to understand the 48-minute nature of the game.”

San Antonio also continued to battle injuries during the game. Fox appeared limited after aggravating his ankle injury again, while rookie guard Dylan Harper played through an adductor issue and scored six points in 17 minutes.

Wembanyama admitted it has been difficult watching his teammates deal with injuries during the series.

“Yeah, it pains me to see them in pain,” Wembanyama said about Fox and Harper. “I trust that they’re gonna be healthy soon and come back. They should take care of their health.”

The Spurs now head into Game 4 needing a response against the defending NBA champions after dropping consecutive games for the first time this postseason.